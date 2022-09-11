Lamar Jackson, Ravens Roll Past Jets 24-9 in Opener

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh voiced his concerns about the team getting off to a slow start because most of the starters did not play a snap in the preseason games.

The Ravens' offense did indeed look sluggish for the early part of the regular-season opener against the Jets on Sept. 11.

But then quarterback Lamar Jackson and the wide receivers got into a rhythm and they put on an impressive performance in the 24-9 victory.

Jackson competed 17 of 30 passes for 213 yards with three touchdowns and an interception for a 98.3 rating.

Devin Duvernay had two of the Ravens' touchdown receptions, and Rashod Bateman caught a 55-yard score.

Baltimore's defense was relentless and New York quarterback Joe Flacco was under pressure for much of the game.

Flacco was 37 of 59 for 307 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Justin Houston and Calais Campbell each had a sack for the Ravens. Justin Madubuike and Patrick Queen were credited with a half-sack.

Baltimore forced a pair of turnovers.

The Ravens' running game never got fully revved up and they managed 64 yards. Newly signed Kenyan Drake got most of the workload and he finished with 31 yards on 11 carries.

Both left tackle Ja'Wuan James and cornerback Kyle Fuller had to leave the game with injuries.

Pat Mekari took James' spot on the offensive line.

Flacco was called for intentional grounding on third down and the Jets were forced to punt on the game's first possession. The Ravens took advantage of a bang-up Jets offensive line that was missing their starting tackle Duane Brown.

Marcus Williams managed his first Ravens interception late in the first quarter that gave Jackson the ball on the 13. However, Baltimore had to settle for a 24-yard field goal by Justin Tucker after Jackson's attempted pass on third down was batted down by Quinnen Williams, who manhandled rookie center Tyler Linderbaum.

The Ravens had 45 yards of offense in the first quarter.

Greg Zuerlein missed a 45-yard field goal attempt that would have tied the game 3-3 early in the second quarter.

Jackson was sacked on back-to-back plays on the ensuing drive and the Ravens were forced to punt again.

The Ravens took advantage of a pass interference penalty on safety Lamarcus Robinson that gave them the ball at the Jets 30.

Jackson then found Duvernay for a 25-yard touchdown on the next play and the Ravens led 10-3 with 3:45 left in the second quarter.

Zuerlein managed a 45-yard field goal that cut the margin to 10-3 at the half.

Baltimore extended the lead to 17-3 on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Duvernay with 7:14 left in the third quarter.

Baltimore continued to pull away and Rashod Bateman ran past the Jets' secondary and caught a 55-yard touchdown.

The Jets moved the ball to Ravens 4-yard line late in the fourth quarter, but running back Michael Carter dropped a touchdown pass on 4th down.

New York finally scored a touchdown in the final minute on a 3-yard pass from Flacco to Tyler Conklin.

But it did not tarnish a stellar day by the Ravens defense.