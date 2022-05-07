Light Travel: Ravens Don't Have Far to Go in 2022

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — The Ravens won't spend much time traveling next season.

They trek the third-least distance among the NFL's 32 teams, going a total of 9,500 miles and two time zones, according to Bookies.com. Only the Detroit Lions (8,348 miles) and Pittsburgh Steelers (6,442 miles) travel fewer miles.

The Seattle Seahawks travel the farthest at 29,446 miles, followed by the Denver Broncos (27,398).

The Ravens had one of the easiest schedules in the NFL, according to DVOA projections, after finishing in last place of the AFC North at 8-9 last season.

In addition to its division schedule, Baltimore plays the AFC East and NFC South. The Ravens also play the last-place teams in the AFC West (Broncos), AFC South (Jacksonville Jaguars) and NFC East (New York Giants).

The Ravens get to play the Buccaneers likely with Tom Brady, who retired and then unretired this offseason. Baltimore plays four AFC teams that made the playoffs last season — the Cincinnati Bengals, Steelers, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

The Ravens do avoid the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time in four years. As a result, Baltimore should have a good opportunity to get back into the playoffs.

2022 Ravens schedule

Home

— Pittsburgh Steelers

— Cincinnati Bengals

— Cleveland Browns

— Buffalo Bills

— Carolina Panthers

— Miami Dolphins

— Atlanta Falcons

— Denver Broncos

Away

— Pittsburgh Steelers

— Cincinnati Bengals

— Cleveland Browns

— New England Patriots

— New York Jets

— New Orleans Saints

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers

— Jacksonville Jaguars

— New York Giants