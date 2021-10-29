A Look at Ravens, Rest of AFC North

The race for an AFC North title could go down to the final week of the season.

As it stands, here are the current odds to win the division, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.

Bengals 41.7%

Ravens 36.8%

Browns 17%

Steelers 4.5%

Here's a breakdown of the teams after the first seven weeks of the season:

1. Bengals

Record: 5-2

Wins: Ravens, Vikings Steelers, Lions, Jaguars

Losses: Bears, Packers

NFL Rankings: Offense: 13; Defense: 10

Key Remaining Games: Browns, Raiders, Chargers, Ravens, Steelers and Chiefs.

Analysis: The Bengals have been led by the overhauled defense. On offense, quarterback Joe Burrow is playing at a high level and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is a Rookie of the Year candidate.

Projected Record: 12-5

2. Ravens

Record: 5-2

Wins: Chiefs, Lions, Broncos, Colts, Chargers

Losses: Raiders, Bengals

NFL Rankings: Offense 4; Defense 24

Key Remaining Games: Vikings, Browns, Packers, Rams, Steelers, Bengals.

Analysis: The Ravens have been decimated by injuries but they are still tied for the best record in the AFC. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is having an MVP-caliber season. As long as Jackson is healthy, the Ravens will have a change to win.

Projected Record: 12-5

3. Browns

Record: 4-3

Wins: Texans, Bears, Vikings, Broncos.

Losses: Chiefs, Cardinals, Chargers

NFL Rankings: Offense 9; Defense 2.

Key Remaining Games: Ravens, Steelers, Raiders, Patriots, Bengals, Packers

Analysis: When healthy, the Browns might be the most balanced team in the division. However, they are also dealing with a spate of injuries, including quarterback Baker Mayfield. Can the Browns' defense carry them to the playoffs?

Projected Record: 10-7

4. Steelers

Record: 3-3

Wins: Bills, Broncos, Seahawks

Losses: Raiders, Bengals, Packers

NFL Rankings: Offense 27; Defense 13.

Key Remaining Games: Ravens, Browns, Bengals, Chargers, Vikings, Chiefs and Titans

Analysis: The Steelers have played inconsistently throughout the season. Pittsburgh also has one of the toughest schedules down the stretch. It will be difficult for the Steelers to make a postseason run. Instead, they can play the spoiler.

Projected Record: 8-9