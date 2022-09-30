Marcus Peters Getting Healthier, Making Plays for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Marcus Peters came up with two huge plays in Week 3 against the New England Patriots that changed the entire complexion of the game.

First, he recovered a fumble just before the ball ran out of bounds that killed a long play and potential scoring drive.

Then, he managed an interception that sealed the 37-26 victory.

“I think it’s one of the key things to winning," Peters said. "You have to turn over the ball, so you give your offense a chance, as many chances as possible to score points. It ultimately takes away points and opportunities for them, so it’s something that we want to do this year. We want to turn the ball over, so we started off fast with Marcus [Williams]; he has three picks. We’re just trying to keep adding them on.”

Peters is back in the lineup after missing all of last season with a knee injury. He was a bit rusty in his first game back against the Dolphins but played much better last week against New England.

Peters will face another big challenge Sunday against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

“We just have to do our jobs," Peters said. "Each individual has a job to do, and we have a great plan that we feel like we’re putting together to go out there and put on a show for Sunday. We just have to do our jobs [and] trust that each one of us is going to do our jobs, and everything else will take care of itself. It’s football at the end of the day.”

Peters’ 41 takeaways and 32 interceptions are the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2015.

Peters' three postseason interceptions are tied for the most in the NFL since he entered the league.

In 2020, started all 14 games in which he played, registering 52 tackles (46 solo), one sack, one tackle for a loss, one quarterback hit, four forced fumbles, two fumble returns, and a team-high four interceptions.

“I’m trying to win the Super Bowl, so it feels good to be stacking my days, my weeks, trying to get myself back to where I usually would see myself at," Peters said. "But it feels good to be out there with my teammates playing fast, celebrating a win. [I’m] just trying to continue to do that.”