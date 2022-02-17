Marcus Peters Will Be Ready for Season, Ravens Want to Retain Him

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Marcus Peters should be ready for training camp after missing all of last season with a knee injury.

Peters is in the final year of his $42 million contract and carries a $15.5 million cap number so that might put his roster spot in jeopardy.

However, Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta experts Peters, 29, to remain part of the team.

"I love Marcus," DeCosta said. "I talk to Marcus quite a bit. Marcus is one of these guys that, when he comes to your organization, he provides such an authentic perspective on what this game is all about, and he’s a Raven. He’s one of these rare guys that’s played for other teams, and there’s been other guys like him … I can go back over time and guys that would come to mind would be guys like Michael McCrary, Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith [Sr.], Matt Birk – guys that play for other places, they come, and they really change the culture that you have.

"So, I would expect Marcus to be here. I think he’s doing his rehab; I think he’s doing extremely well, and I can’t wait to see him.”

Since entering the NFL in 2015, Peters owns the league's most takeaways (39), interceptions (31), interception-return yards (814), interception return touchdowns (6) and defensive touchdowns (7). His 86 passes defensed stand as the fourth most during that span and his three postseason interceptions are tied for the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2015

In 2020, started all 14 games in which he played for the Ravens, registering 52 tackles (46 solo), 1 sack, 1 tackle for a loss, 1 quarterback hit, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble returns and a team-high 4 interceptions. He helped Baltimore’s defense rank No. 2 in both points allowed (18.9) and third-down efficiency (34.0%), also posting an NFL-high 25 forced fumbles.

As a result, can the Ravens afford to lose him?