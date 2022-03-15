Skip to main content

Marcus Williams Provides Immediate Upgrade to Ravens Secondary

Safety is solid playmakers.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens were looking to boost their secondary and they found themselves a huge playmaker in free agency with Marcus Williams.

Baltimore inked the free safety to a five-year, $70 million deal, according to multiple reports.

The Ravens now have one of the league's most talented secondaries ... if they can stay healthy.

Baltimore has a pair of former All-Pro cornerbacks in Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. Both of those players suffered season-ending injuries last year, but they are expected to return healthy. 

Williams will be paired with strong safety Chuck Clark, who is one of the team's top playmakers.

Last year for the New Orleans Saints, Williams had a career-high 74 tackles with two interceptions and eight passes defensed. He was also solid in coverage and is an effective hitter.

Williams can also play center field and is only 25 years old. He should be able to help create turnovers, which is an area of focus for the Ravens. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Williams was a second-round pick by New Orleans in 2017, and 312 tackles, 15 interceptions, 38 passes defended, and three forced fumbles over his career. He is one of only six players with two or more interceptions in each of the past five seasons.

Williams is also durable and has started 14 or more games in each of his five NFL seasons. 

He was ranked No. 12 on Pro Football Talk's list of 2022 free agents. 

Baltimore ranked last against the pass last season.

Safety DeShon Elliott, who also suffered a season-ending knee injury last season, is a free agent and it appears his time in Baltimore is over. 

ESPN first reported the news about Williams signing. 

e43e99b921de43f8bf2e576fca1770a0
News

Will Ravens Have to Face Deshaun Watson Twice Per Season?

By Todd Karpovich4 hours ago
ctgsdovkxddaelofzaot
News

Ravens Host Touchdown for Teachers Program

By Baltimore Ravens6 hours ago
usa_today_13510292.0
News

Door is Fully Open for Ravens to Re-Sign Bradley Bozeman

By Todd Karpovich6 hours ago
fcmdwyvaqh1aarxbf5so
News

Ravens Reportedly Pursuing Za'Darius Smith

By Todd Karpovich23 hours ago
ravens21_wk7_Bradley-Bozeman-1-800x445
News

A Look at the Ravens Free Agents

By Todd KarpovichMar 14, 2022
lamar-jackson-ravens
News

Ravens Ranked Behind Jaguars As Teams Most Likely to Improve

By Todd KarpovichMar 14, 2022
usatsi_16765177
News

Uncertainty with Ronnie Stanley Looms Large for Ravens

By Todd KarpovichMar 13, 2022
USATSI_17493714
News

Strong Class for Offensive Linemen Plays Into Ravens Favor

By Todd KarpovichMar 13, 2022