Marcus Williams Provides Immediate Upgrade to Ravens Secondary

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens were looking to boost their secondary and they found themselves a huge playmaker in free agency with Marcus Williams.

Baltimore inked the free safety to a five-year, $70 million deal, according to multiple reports.

The Ravens now have one of the league's most talented secondaries ... if they can stay healthy.

Baltimore has a pair of former All-Pro cornerbacks in Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. Both of those players suffered season-ending injuries last year, but they are expected to return healthy.

Williams will be paired with strong safety Chuck Clark, who is one of the team's top playmakers.

Last year for the New Orleans Saints, Williams had a career-high 74 tackles with two interceptions and eight passes defensed. He was also solid in coverage and is an effective hitter.

Williams can also play center field and is only 25 years old. He should be able to help create turnovers, which is an area of focus for the Ravens.

Williams was a second-round pick by New Orleans in 2017, and 312 tackles, 15 interceptions, 38 passes defended, and three forced fumbles over his career. He is one of only six players with two or more interceptions in each of the past five seasons.

Williams is also durable and has started 14 or more games in each of his five NFL seasons.

He was ranked No. 12 on Pro Football Talk's list of 2022 free agents.

Baltimore ranked last against the pass last season.

Safety DeShon Elliott, who also suffered a season-ending knee injury last season, is a free agent and it appears his time in Baltimore is over.

ESPN first reported the news about Williams signing.