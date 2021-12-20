Mark Andrews Has Best Season for Tight End in Ravens History

BALTIMORE — Mark Andrews is putting together one of the most impressive seasons in Ravens history with a record-setting performance.

Andrews caught 10 passes for a game-high 136 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets in a 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

With that performance, Andrews produced the 13th 1,000-yard receiving season in Ravens history and the first by a tight end. Through 14 games, he’s tallied 85 catches for 1,062 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

“I wish we would've won this game," Andrews said. "I’m not too worried about, really, anything else. I think it’s cool, it’s a cool thing. It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I got in this league. That’s great, but I’m focused on winning.”

Andrews’ 1,062 receiving yards rank as the eighth-most in Ravens single-season history, while his 85 receptions are fourth. The record is 103 by Derrick Mason in 2007. Mason also had 86 in 2005, and Dennis Pitta had 86 in 2016.

Andrews has now notched three consecutive seasons with at least 700 receiving yards and receiving seven touchdowns, marking the longest streak reaching those figures in Ravens history. It’s also the longest active streak by an NFL tight end.

Andrews eclipsed 50 receiving yards in his 11th game this season, marking the most by an NFL tight end. His six straight games reaching the 50 yards mark also stands as the longest active streak by an NFL tight end.

Andrews recorded his second multi-TD game of the season (vs. Indy) and the sixth of his career, tying him with Travis Kelce for the most multi-touchdown performances by an NFL tight end since Andrews entered the league in 2018.

Andrews now owns four 100-yard receiving games in 2021, tying (Steve Smith – 2014, Mark Clayton – 2006 and Michael Jackson – 1996 for the most in Ravens single-season history.