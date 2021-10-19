Mark Andrews Highest-Rated Ravens Player in Week 6, Patrick Ricard No. 2

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is having another solid season and was the team's highest-rated player in a 34-6 victory over the Chargers in Week 6, according to Pro Football Focus.

Andrews led Baltimore with five receptions on six targets for 68 yards with a touchdown, He averaged 13.6 yards per catch.

“It was just a great team win," Andrews said. "I think you saw the versatility being able to throw the ball, and then our offensive line being real gritty guys and the running backs making plays. To be a balanced team, that can be hard to stop.”

Other highly-rated players:

Fullback/tight end Patrick Ricard did not show up in the stat sheet but he threw several key blocks for the running attack, which finished with 187 yards. Ricard also played 80% of the snaps on offense.

Safety DeShon Elliott was ranked third. He missed the past two games with a quad injury, but he came back with a vengeance. Eliott had three tackles, one sack, two quarterback hits, two passes defensed, and an interception. His presence is a huge boost to the secondary.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler was fourth and played a key role in the Ravens high-powered running attack. Zeitler also did a good job protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson in the pocket.