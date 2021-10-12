Mark Andrews, Hollywood Brown Lead Resurgence of Passing Game

BALTIMORE — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Marquise Brown have been the favorite targets of quarterback Lamar Jackson and have helped lead the team's dominant aerial attack.

Andrew set career highs in receptions (11) and receiving yards (147) in a 31-25 victory over the Colts on Monday night. He also tied a career-high with two touchdown catches and set a personal best with a pair of two-point conversion catches.

Andrews became the first NFL player since the 1970 merger to have two receiving touchdowns and two two-point conversions in a game.

Andrews is confident that the connection between him and Jackson is still evolving.

“I think we’re growing," Andrews said. "We’re getting smarter. We’re getting better. We’re getting more mature – all those different things that happen over the years, again, when you have that connection. We’ve always had it.

"When you have guys that are all around you that are making big plays, it’s hard to stop that as a defense. So, I think just us being able to have playmakers all over the field, which we did, the receiving room – all those guys balled out. So, that makes my job easier too.”

Andrews also set a new Ravens record for most single-game receiving yards by a tight end, passing Todd Heap (146 at Pittsburgh in 2002). Andrews tied Dennis Pitta (11 at Cincinnati in 2016) for the most single-game receptions by a Baltimore tight end

Brown had nine catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns against the Colts. His first score came on a 43-yard strike that gave Baltimore its first touchdown of the night. His second touchdown was a game-winning 5-yarder in overtime, providing Baltimore with the victory.

Brown has produced back-to-back games with 40-plus-yard receiving touchdowns. Dating back to Week 12 of 2020 and over the past 11 games, Brown has recorded 10 receiving touchdowns, tying Davante Adams for the NFL’s most over that span.

Since entering the league in 2019, Brown has registered 10 receiving touchdowns of 20-plus yards, tied with Mike Evans for the NFL’s second-most during that span and behindTyreek Hill (15).

“It’s just the faith we have in each other," Brown said. "And we knew, we’ve been in that situation before. When we played in the playoffs, you know we had that fumble, and we still ended up fighting back, almost to win the game. When [Lamar Jackson’s fumble] happened, we knew we weren’t out of it. We just had to go execute.”