    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Marlon Humphrey on Ja’Marr Chase: 'I Lost That Matchup'

    Rookie outclasses the veteran.
    Author:

    BALTIMORE — Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey knew that Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was going to be a tough matchup.

    However, Chase completely dominated Baltimore's secondary in Cincinnati's 41-17 victory. Chase finished with 8 catches for 201 yards with a long touchdown.

    "We do have to play better in the secondary, for sure," Humphrey said. "Going into this week, the biggest assignment was on me to kind of stop their top guy, and I lost that matchup. So, a lot of it, kind of, is on me. I’ve just got to play better, especially when the gameplan is for me to have a big day. The coaches put the trust in me to kind of lead the defense, lead the gameplan, [and] I've just got to execute better.”

    Humphrey and safety Chuck Clark whiffed on a tackle that allowed an 82-yard touchdown to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. That play gave the Bengals a 27-17 lead and the Ravens never recovered. 

    The Bengals then put the game away with a 21-yard touchdown run by Joe Mixon that boosted the lead to 34-17. Cincinnati running back Samaje Perine also had a 46-yard touchdown scamper on the next drive, Both times, the Ravens missed several tackles, a problem that has resurfaced numerous times. 

    “I guess I’ll look at the film and kind of figure it out," Humphrey said. "I think things just didn’t go our way early. So, as “Wink” [defensive coordinator Don Martindale] says, it’s not as bad as it seems; but right now, it seems pretty bad. So, I’ll look at the film and kind of figure it out.”

    Despite his dominance, Chase was humble after the game. He knows it was just the first of many battles with the Ravens.

    After the game, the two players maintained their sportsmanship throughout the game. 

    “Yes, he was just like, ‘Good job. Keep working.’ I was like, ‘Same thing to you,’ and we just kept playing,” Chase said. 

    USATSI_17022462
    News

    Marlon Humphrey on Ja’Marr Chase: 'I Lost That Matchup'

    17 seconds ago
    USATSI_17022105
    News

    Ravens Looking for Answers After Defense Struggles Again

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17022063
    News

    Ravens Week 7 Report Card Vs. Bengals

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17022103
    News

    Ravens-Bengals: Postgame Notebook

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17021025
    News

    Ravens-Bengals: What We Learned in Week 7

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17020874
    News

    Ravens Can't Keep Pace With Bengals, Lose Grip on First Place in AFC North

    20 hours ago
    IMG_4307
    News

    Ravens-Bengals: Inactive Players

    Oct 24, 2021
    IMG_4306
    News

    Ravens-Bengals: Pregame Notes: Baltimore Adds Depth to O-Line

    Oct 24, 2021