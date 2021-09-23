Marquise Brown Showing He Can Be No. 1 Wide Receiver for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Marquise Brown was questionable last week against the Kansas City Chiefs and still finished with 113 yards receiving and a touchdown.

The prior week against the Raiders, Brown caught six passes for 69 yards with another score.

When the Ravens need a big play, quarterback Lamar Jackson has looked for Brown downfield and he's made the plays that a No. 1 wide receiver should be making.

"I know people haven’t seen the best of him because his ankle wasn’t 100%, and he was still able to do whatever he wanted to do out there – make guys miss, get open [and] beat defenders," Jackson said. "The sky is the limit for him right now, for sure.”

Brown was hampered throughout training camp with a hamstring injury. He then hurt his ankle in Week 1 but has been able to play through the discomfort.

Over two games, Brown leads the Ravens in targets (16), receptions (12), yards (185) and touchdowns (2).

This is a big year for Brown because the Ravens must decide whether they're going to pick up his fifth-year option next season.

So far, Brown is showing his value.

"It’s not really impressive because I already know what he’s capable of doing," Jackson said. "He’s always been doing that. He’s always been the same guy. It’s just that he did it when he was supposed to do it – primetime. It matches his name, ‘Primetime Jet’ [Marquise Brown]. He was showing it. Primetime atmosphere, he showed the jets. He did what he was doing. That’s ‘Hollywood’ [Marquise Brown] for you, for sure.”