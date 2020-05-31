What Does Future Hold for Ravens Linebacker Matt Judon?

Even though Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon officially signed his one-year franchise tag, his long-term future with the team remains murky.

General manager Eric DeCosta could be enticed to trade the playmaker, or perhaps work out a long-term deal.

Judon will reportedly make about $16.8 million for the upcoming season. He could set himself up for another huge payday with a solid performance in 2020, and the Ravens might want to negotiate a new deal before the regular season begins.

Za'Darius Smith, who was the Ravens' sacks leader in 2018, signed a four-year, $66 million deal with the Green Bay Packers as a free agent in 2019. Judon might command a similar contract if he can hit the open market.

"The better I play, the better our team plays, the more it helps me out with the contract,” Judon said about the uncertainty about his contract situation last season. “I am not really thinking about that. I have a job to do every day. How selfish would it be for me and to all these guys if I’m just out here pouting about some money?

“I am blessed to be here. So, I am just going to soak it up and take every advantage and opportunity I have to play hard and have fun with my guys.”

Judon is coming off one of his finest years as a pro, leading the team with 9.5 sacks and earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. He also ranked fourth in the NFL with 33 quarterback hits.

Over the past three years, Judon has recorded the Ravens' most tackles for loss (41) and sacks (24.5). In his four-year NFL career, he owns 28.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

After this past season, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said re-signing Judon was a key priority.

"We're going to try to get as many of these guys re-signed as we can. Matt [Judon] is probably right at the top of the list, for sure," coach John Harbaugh said. There are a lot of things that can go into that, as we all know – the business part of it that agents and general managers that they deal with back and forth and all that.

Judon was selected by the Ravens in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He made almost an immediate impact.

The Ravens must decide what role he'll have with the future of the team.