RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

What Does Future Hold for Ravens Linebacker Matt Judon?

Todd Karpovich

Even though Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon officially signed his one-year franchise tag, his long-term future with the team remains murky.

General manager Eric DeCosta could be enticed to trade the playmaker, or perhaps work out a long-term deal.

Judon will reportedly make about $16.8 million for the upcoming season. He could set himself up for another huge payday with a solid performance in 2020, and the Ravens might want to negotiate a new deal before the regular season begins.

Za'Darius Smith, who was the Ravens' sacks leader in 2018, signed a four-year, $66 million deal with the Green Bay Packers as a free agent in 2019. Judon might command a similar contract if he can hit the open market.

USATSI_13786597

"The better I play, the better our team plays, the more it helps me out with the contract,” Judon said about the uncertainty about his contract situation last season. “I am not really thinking about that. I have a job to do every day. How selfish would it be for me and to all these guys if I’m just out here pouting about some money?

“I am blessed to be here. So, I am just going to soak it up and take every advantage and opportunity I have to play hard and have fun with my guys.”

Judon is coming off one of his finest years as a pro, leading the team with 9.5 sacks and earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. He also ranked fourth in the NFL with 33 quarterback hits.

Over the past three years, Judon has recorded the Ravens' most tackles for loss (41) and sacks (24.5). In his four-year NFL career, he owns 28.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

After this past season, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said re-signing Judon was a key priority.

"We're going to try to get as many of these guys re-signed as we can. Matt [Judon] is probably right at the top of the list, for sure," coach John Harbaugh said. There are a lot of things that can go into that, as we all know – the business part of it that agents and general managers that they deal with back and forth and all that.

Judon was selected by the Ravens in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He made almost an immediate impact. 

The Ravens must decide what role he'll have with the future of the team. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analytics Show Patrick Queen Viable ROY Candidate for Ravens

Patrick Queen is a viable candidate for defensive Rookie of the Year for the Baltimore Ravens, according to the analytics comprised by the Pro Football Network.

Todd Karpovich

Jimmy Smith Could See Action at Safety for Ravens

Jimmy Smith has been a mainstay at cornerback but could see time at safety for the Baltimore Ravens this season.

Todd Karpovich

M&T Bank Stadium Earns Homeland Security Safety Designation

M&T Bank Stadium has been recognized by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with a SAFETY Act Designation, acknowledging excellence in gameday security practices.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Rookies Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison to Get Many Reps

Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison already face high expectations as rookies for the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens, Lamar Jackson Ready to Beat Teams Over the Top

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh welcomes the opportunity for teams to stack the box against quarterback and league MVP Lamar Jackson.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Edge Steelers for Top Cornerbacks in AFC North

The Baltimore Ravens have the top cornerbacks in the AFC North, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are not far behind.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Draw Inspiration from Ray Lewis, Ed Reed

The Baltimore Ravens have held virtual meetings that included some special guests, namely Hall-of-Famers Ray Lewis and Ed Reed.

Todd Karpovich

Ronnie Stanley Feeling No Pressure for New Deal with Ravens

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is entering the final year of his rookie deal and the team want to lock him down before he can test the free-agent market.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Re-Opening Under Armour Performance Center

The Baltimore Ravens are moving forward with plans to open their training complex in Owings Mills, Md. However, coaches and players are still not allowed to return to the Under Armour Performance Center, per NFL rules.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Embracing Potential to Be a 'Great Team'

The Ravens are not backing down from the lofty expectations surrounding the team. At the same, the players are taking nothing for granted.

Todd Karpovich