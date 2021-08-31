McSorley, McPhee, Warrior Among Ravens Final Cuts, Bredeson Traded

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens faced some difficult roster decisions prior to the NFL's mandatory cut date and linebacker Pernell McPhee, backup quarterback Trace McSorley, defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. and cornerback Nigel Warrior were among those that did not make the team.

However, Baltimore could still bring those players if they clear waivers.

Baltimore sent the second-year guard Ben Bredeson to the Giants. New York reportedly gets the Ravens’ 2022 fifth-round pick (via the Chiefs) and also a 2023 seventh-round pick. The Giants sent a 2022 fourth-round pick to the Ravens

Here are the cuts:

Terminated, Vested Veteran

McPhee

DB Anthony Levine Sr.

Nose Tackle Justin Ellis

Tight End Eric Tomlinson

Defensive End Chris Smith

Reserve/Non-Football Injury

Offensive Tackle Ja'Wuan James

Waived/Injured

Linebacker Otaro Alaka

Wide Receiver Deon Cain

Defensive Tackle Aaron Crawford

Waived

Offensive Tackle Adrian Ealy

Tight End/Fullback Ben Mason

Running Back Nate McCrary

McSorley

Wide Receiver Jaylon Moore

Tight End Tony Poljan

Tackle Foster Sarell

Defensive Tackle Jovan Swann

Kicker Jake Verity

Wide Receiver Binjimen Victor

Warrior