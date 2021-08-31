McSorley, McPhee, Warrior Among Ravens Final Cuts, Bredeson Traded
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens faced some difficult roster decisions prior to the NFL's mandatory cut date and linebacker Pernell McPhee, backup quarterback Trace McSorley, defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. and cornerback Nigel Warrior were among those that did not make the team.
However, Baltimore could still bring those players if they clear waivers.
Baltimore sent the second-year guard Ben Bredeson to the Giants. New York reportedly gets the Ravens’ 2022 fifth-round pick (via the Chiefs) and also a 2023 seventh-round pick. The Giants sent a 2022 fourth-round pick to the Ravens
Here are the cuts:
Terminated, Vested Veteran
McPhee
DB Anthony Levine Sr.
Nose Tackle Justin Ellis
Tight End Eric Tomlinson
Defensive End Chris Smith
Reserve/Non-Football Injury
Offensive Tackle Ja'Wuan James
Waived/Injured
Linebacker Otaro Alaka
Wide Receiver Deon Cain
Defensive Tackle Aaron Crawford
Waived
Offensive Tackle Adrian Ealy
Tight End/Fullback Ben Mason
Running Back Nate McCrary
McSorley
Wide Receiver Jaylon Moore
Tight End Tony Poljan
Tackle Foster Sarell
Defensive Tackle Jovan Swann
Kicker Jake Verity
Wide Receiver Binjimen Victor
Warrior