Most Ravens Were Not Aware Of Rushing Record ... Until Recent Weeks

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens need to rush for 100 yards on Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts to set a new NFL record.

Baltimore has run for 100 or more yards in 43 consecutive games, which is tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1974 to 1977) for the longest streak in NFL history.

Many of the players and coaches were not even aware of the record until recent weeks.

Now, they are determined to etch their name in the history books.

“After you guys told me in the media, I was aware of it," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "I’m not looking up the records and saying, ‘Dang, what record should we break this week?’ Or stuff like that, it just happened to happen. We’ve been working hard. We’re trying to get yards on the field [and] trying to score touchdowns, and we end up breaking records doing that. So, we just have to keep that mindset going and try to score.”

The Ravens created a controversy when they tied the record

Jackson got Baltimore over the 100-yard rushing mark on the last play of the game in a 23-7 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 4. With the game in hand, the Ravens could have easily taken a knee, but Jackson ran for five yards to keep the streak alive.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh defended the decision and said that streak is important to his players and coaches.

“One hundred percent my call,” Harbaugh said. “That’s one of those things that are meaningful. As a head coach, you have to be mindful of your players and your coaches and what it means to them.”

Harbaugh didn't even remember when he first heard about the streak, but now he's going to try and get the record.

“I don’t remember, probably this year. Sometime earlier this year, I think," Harbaugh said.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is not an active participant in the steak but he was following the stats in the Broncos game. He was happy the Ravens decided to run the ball to tie the record.

"I think I told some of the guys, and then they were like, ‘Man, I don’t know if we’re going to get it," he said. "I don’t know.’ And then I’m like, ‘Man, we’ve got to get it.’ I know it was controversial and whatever, but I was super excited that we went for it. I actually thought we didn’t get it. After we got the interception, I thought the game was over, and then, I was like, ‘Man, we didn’t get it,’ and they were like, ‘No, we got it.’

"It was really cool. I think it’s just such a big testament to … Kind of like ‘Harbs’ [head coach John Harbaugh] said, there’s been so many different O-lines, this guy goes down, that guy goes down, and it just hasn’t fell off. It’s crazy to do that. Our O-line, and ‘Joe D’ [offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris], ‘G Ro’ [offensive coordinator Greg Roman] – it’s just a big testament to that.”

Now, the Ravens are 100 yards rushing away from owing the record and they'll try to reach that milestone against the Colts.