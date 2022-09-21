Skip to main content

Next Gen Ravens Stats of the Week

Three Ravens players stand out.

NFL, Zebra is "The Official On-Field Player-Tracking Provider" of the NFL. 

It tracks speed and player movement for each game.

Three Ravens players stood out in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.

  • Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman caught a 75-yard touchdown pass and reached speeds of 21.48 miles per hour — the second fastest speed by a ball carrier this season. 
  • Pro-Bowler Devin Duvernay returned the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown. He reached a speed of 21.60 miles per hour. 
  • Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s 79-yard TD run saw him reach a top speed of 20.48 mph, the 3rd fastest speed of his career. This was Jackson’s 10th run of 20+ mph, the most among QBs since 2018. Jackson also reached +77 rushing yards over expected on his TD run, the most RYOE on a play since the start of last season. Jackson continued his downfield passing success as well. He averaged 7.9 air yards/completion and 11.2 air yards/target, tied for 3rd and 2nd respectively among QBs in Week 2.

