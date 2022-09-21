Next Gen Ravens Stats of the Week

NFL, Zebra is "The Official On-Field Player-Tracking Provider" of the NFL.

It tracks speed and player movement for each game.

Three Ravens players stood out in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman caught a 75-yard touchdown pass and reached speeds of 21.48 miles per hour — the second fastest speed by a ball carrier this season.

Pro-Bowler Devin Duvernay returned the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown. He reached a speed of 21.60 miles per hour.