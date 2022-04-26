Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning Feels He Is Perfect Fit for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning is a big, physical offensive lineman that likes to maul opponents.

He believes that type of attitude and style of play will make him a perfect fit for the Ravens.

Penning recently visited Baltimore's practice facility so there appears to be mutual interest. He likes the physicality of the Ravens' offensive line and commitment to running the football.

"I met with the Ravens a couple of times for sure," he told Jason LaCanfora and Ken Weinman on 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore. "They're a really good bunch of coaches and staff. It was great to be out there in Baltimore. It's a super cool place.



"It's kind of my style of football."



Trevor Penning is a physical tackle that has drawn interest from the Ravens.

Penning is 6-foot-7 and 322 pounds so he fits the mold of the types of big players the Ravens want on the offensive line. He is also stout against the run and does a solid job protecting the quarterback.

"Often times, the smallest guy on your offensive line gets pushed into the center," Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said. "Our philosophy, honestly, is we want big guys. We want big guys at every position, across the offense, across the defense [and] in general."

Penning has drawn comparison to former offensive lineman Orlando Brown, who also had an edge as a tackle. He also sees similarities to former Ravens guard Marshal Yanda, who is also from Iowa.

Last season, Penning was the only offensive lineman named as a finalist for the Walter Payton Award. He started in all 12 games at tackle and was part of an offensive line that allowed just 36 sacks and a loss of 231 yards on the season and went 25-for-30 on red zone attempts.

Penning also helped Northern Iowa gain 1,686 yards rushing and 2,679 yards passing.

Penning watches horror movies the night before games to get psyched up.

"That's how the game should be played," Penning said. "That's what got to where I am today, just playing with that edge. I've really always tried to play like that."