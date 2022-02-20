Odafe Oweh Could Gain Most With Mike Macdonald Hiring for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh had a solid rookie season, finishing second on the Ravens with five sacks.

Oweh is poised to have another stellar year after fixing a labrum injury that has reportedly hampered him since college.

"Odafe, we’re very excited about him," GM Eric DeCosta said. "He had a good rookie season, and we expect a lot more this year."

Oweh could thrive even more under new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who has a solid track in developing linebackers.

When Macdonald was the Ravens linebackers' coach from 2018-2020, Baltimore had the NFL’s No. 1 overall defense (307.8 ypg) and allowed the league’s fewest points per game (18.2).

Veteran linebackers Matthew Judon (2019-20) and C.J. Mosley (2018) also each earned Pro Bowl honors under Macdonald.

Macdonald took over as Michigan's defensive coordinator last season he guided linebacker David Ojabo, who finished with 11 sacks after having none the previous year.

Oweh is a solid athlete that consistently creates matchup problems because of his size — 6-foot-5, 251 pounds — and speed.

Oweh also dealt with a foot injury late last season, but that didn't dampen his performance.

Oweh was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. In that Week 2 matchup, Oweh forced a fumble against running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and then recovered the ball with 1:26 left to play that helped seal the 36-35 victory.

In Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns, Oweh became the NFL’s only rookie last season to post a sack, forced fumble and fumble return in the same game.

Oweh was named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie team.

The Ravens love the upside of the first-round pick.

"Some guys come out of the gates, right away, boom, like an Odafe, and you can see right away this guy is going to be really good," DeCosta said.