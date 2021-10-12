    • October 12, 2021
    Odafe Oweh Has Another Huge Game for Ravens

    Linebacker is having stellar season.
    BALTIMORE — Ravens rookie first-round pick Odafe Oweh is the best player on the defense right now. 

    He had a strip-sack on Colts quarterback Carson Wentz that saved the Ravens vital points. Baltimore erased a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit en route to a 31-25 victory. 

    It seems like every time the Ravens need a big play, Oweh delivers.

    “Man, I’m just giving all glory to God," Oweh said. "I’m just happy that I can contribute to the team, and I’m just continuing to try and get better. The game is starting to get a little bit slower, and I’m just continuing to try to get better. I’m watching film, the vets are teaching me, but it definitely feels good to make plays early.”

    Oweh tallied three tackles, one sack and one forced fumble against the Colts. He became the first Ravens rookie to notch three sacks and two forced fumbles through his first five career games. 

    Oweh also joins T.J. Watt and Chandler Jones as the NFL's only defenders in 2021 with at least three sacks and two forced fumbles.

    “This team is just resilient. We don’t flinch," Oweh said. That’s our motto for the year; we just don’t flinch. We’ve been through a lot of adversity from the preseason until now, and it feels so good for us to keep pushing and win like that. We’ve definitely got favor on our side.

    “Like I said, we just have that ‘don’t flinch’ mentality. We knew that they were going to try to make plays, and we were going to have to hunker down and really try to stop them. When adversity hit, we strapped our boots up, and we got it done.” 

