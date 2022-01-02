Oweh, McPhee Among Several Ravens Out Against Rams

BALTIMORE — In addition to missing quarterback Lamar Jackson because of an ankle injury, the Ravens are also without a couple of key pass rushers for the game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and Pernell McPhee were ruled inactive against Los Angeles, Oweh is dealing with a foot injury. McPhee was listed not listed on the injury report but was just activated from the reserve/COVID list this week.

Oweh is second on the team with five sacks. McPhee has managed one sack.

The Ravens do have Tyus Bowser, who leads the team with six sacks, and Justin Houston, who has 4.5 sacks, available for the game.

Baltimore's secondary will also be shorthanded without Anthony Averett, who is dealing with a ribs/chest injury he suffered last week against the Bengals.

The Rams have a dominant offense and score 27.7. points per game, which ranks sixth in the NFL. Quarterback Matthew Stafford ranks fourth in the NFL with 4,339 yards passing with 36 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp leads the NFL with 1,734 yards receiving with 14 touchdowns.

The other inactive players are guard Ben Powers (toe), and wide receivers James Proche and Miles Boykin.