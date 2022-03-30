Owner Steve Bisciotti Dishes on State of Ravens,s NFL Contracts, His Future

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti has been mostly silent in the public for the past three years, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have a strong opinion relating to his team or the NFL.

Bisciotti spoke to a small group of reporters at the owners meeting in Florida, and the contract extension with Lamar Jackson was the hot topic.

The Ravens are going to continue to let Jackson work at his own pact when it comes to discussing a new deal. Bisciotti said GM Eric DeCosta can do all of the heavy lifting with the negotiations.

"The kid is so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl, that I think deep down he doesn't think he's worthy," Bisciotti said. "I think he wants to say, 'Now I deserve to be on top.' I don't think he is turned on by money that much and he knows it's coming one way or the other. People can speculate any way they want.

"But I don't talk to Lamar. It's not my role. What are you going to do with a guy who wants to be unique? You don't browbeat him into being a conformist."

Baltimore is 37-12 in the regular season with Jackson as its starter. Since his first NFL start in Week 11 of 2018, Jackson's 37 wins are tied with Josh Allen for fourth-most among quarterbacks, trailing only Aaron Rodgers (41), Patrick Mahomes (40) and Tom Brady (40).

Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, ranks seventh all-time in rushing yards (3,673) among NFL quarterbacks. His 10 career performances with 100+ rushing yards are tied with Michael Vick for the most by a QB in NFL history.

So, Bisciotti is determined to hold onto his franchise quarterback. It makes life easier for everyone.

"Without a QB you believe in, life sucks as an NFL owner and as a fan base," Bisciott said. "We appreciate him. All I know is that his teammates love him. The front office loves him. So it's like, you just keep doing you, Lamar, and we'll make it work."

Deshaun Watson's New Deal Opens New Era

Deshaun Watson was able to negotiate a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract from the Cleveland Browns after securing a trade by the Houston Texans.

Bisciotti acknowledged that the deal will inevitably impact negotiations with Jackson, especially with the amount of guaranteed money.

Jackson will make $23.02 million playing under his fifth-year option this season. That means he will make $1.28 million per week, which is almost the equivalent of his entire 2021 salary. Jackson also made $9.8 million in bonus money over his four-year career and he will surpass that number by Week 8, according to stats by CBS.

"it's like, 'Damn, I wish they hadn't guaranteed the whole contract. I don't know that he should've been the first guy to get a fully guaranteed contract," Bisciotti said. "To me, that's something that is groundbreaking, and it'll make negotiations harder with others."

Nonetheless, Bisciotti is not convinced the Ravens will have to go down that road with Jackson.

"What if Lamar says that, I'll play on the fifth-year, I'll play on the franchise, I'll play on another franchise, then you can sign me," Bisciotti said. "That gives me three years to win a Super Bowl, so you can make me a $60 million quarterback because that's where it will be four years from now.

"That might be the case."

Bisciotti's Future

There has been speculation that Bisciotti might be looking to sell the Ravens.

However, he dismissed those talks and plans to hold onto the franchise for the foreseeable future.

"I'm not going anywhere," he said. "Right now, I'm really happy with it."