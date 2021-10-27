Patrick Queen Discusses Struggles, Move to WILL for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — After some struggles, Patrick Queen has performed better since moving back to weakside inside linebacker for the Ravens.

The transition has given him an opportunity to see the game better and play faster.

It's also the position he played collegiately at LSU. Josh Bynes has moved into the role as the inside linebacker and has helped Queen improve each week.

“I think the WILL, I’ve just got a little more time just to do what I do [and] not have to be that guy that plays slow [or] too fast," Queen said. "I can just play fast there now. So, there’s really no difference from a physical standpoint. It’s a little bit easier mentally, but it’s still, at the end of the day, a Ravens defense.

"So, we’ve got to bring it every day – no matter if you’re at MIKE or WILL, coming from deep, coming from the front. We’ve just all got to do our job. I’ve got to do my job, most of all, because it starts with me. I’ve got to pick up my slack.”

Queen leads the Ravens with 38 tackles, one ahead of cornerback Anthony Averett. He also has a sack and quarterback hit.

However, Queen has faced some criticism this season. He has missed some tackles and been caught out of position in pass coverage.

He understands what he's been doing wrong.

"Thinking – thinking too much, overthinking. It’s really simple when you think about it. It’s just technique – just go in there, break down, tackle, move your feet, wrap up," Queen said. "There are a lot of times that I just threw my shoulder in there. I wish I could take those plays back and just re-do them, re-live them, and just execute on that part. It would’ve saved us a lot of yards, a lot of points. But the only thing I can do now is just improve on that, get better at that, and just try to help my team win more games.”

Ravens inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan is confident in Queen. Ryan asserts Queen will get better with more experience.

Ryan expects Queen to be a key playmaker for the Ravens for year to come.

“I’ll tell you what; he’s a super talented guy," Ryan said. "What do you call that? Uber talented. He has all the skills. ‘P.Q.’ [Patrick Queen] doesn’t have a ton of experience, he’s getting that on-the-job-training. I think adding Josh Bynes, a veteran, in there next to him has really helped him. [Josh Bynes] has taken some of the MIKE responsibility off of him and put him more towards the WILL and the DIME position that utilizes speed.

"You can see it’s already slowing down the last two weeks. I think he’s played well the last couple of weeks. Again, he does have all the talent in the world. So, as soon as the game can slow down for him, the better he’s going to get. We’re excited about that.”