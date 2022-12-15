Player Notes for Ravens — Browns Matchup in Week 15

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens play their second straight AFC North road matchup at Cleveland in Week 15.

Ravens

• QB LAMAR JACKSON has 6 TDs (4 pass, 2 rush) vs. 0 INTs with 117.3 rating in 3 career starts at Cle., incl. 100+ rush yards in 2 of 3 starts. Ranks 2nd among QBs with 764 rush yards in 2022, his 4th-straight season with 750+ rush yards. Jackson is likely out with a knee injury.

• QB TYLER HUNTLEY completed 8 of 12 attempts (66.7 pct.) in 1st start of the season last week. Had 315 yards (career-high 270 pass, 45 rush) in last road meeting. Huntley began the week in concussion protocol.

• QB ANTHONY BROWN (rookie) made NFL debut in Week 14.

• RB J.K. DOBBINS rushed for a season-high 120 yards & TD last week. Has rush TD in each of the 2 career games vs. Cle. Has rush TD in 3 of his past 4 vs. division.

• RB GUS EDWARDS rushed for 66 yards in Week 14 & has 50+ rush yards in 4 of his 5 games this season. Aims for his 3rd in a row vs. Cle. with 2+ rush TDs.

• TE MARK ANDREWS has 50+ rec. yards in 3 of the past 4. Had 11 catches for 115 yards & TD in last road meeting. Has rec. TD in 2 of his past 3 vs. Cle.

• LB ROQUAN SMITH had a 3rd-career game with both a sack & INT last week, tied-most such games in NFL since 2018. Aims for 5th in row with 6+ tackles & 3rd in a row with TFL. Had 10 tackles in only career game vs. Cle. (9/26/21 w/ Chi.).

• LB PATRICK QUEEN had INT in Week 14. Has TFL in 3 of past 4. Aims for 4th in row on road with PD. Had 11 tackles, 3 TFL & sack in Week 7 meeting.

• DT CALAIS CAMPBELL had blocked FG last week. Had sack & FF in Week 7 meeting. Needs a sack to become 9th active player with 100+ career sacks.

• CB MARLON HUMPHREY aims for 4th in row with 6+ tackles. Has PD in 6 of past 7 vs. Cle.

• S MARCUS WILLIAMS had a team-high 4th INT of the season last week. Has PD in 5 of 6 games this season. Has INT in only career game vs. Cle. (9/16/18 w/ NO).

Browns

• QB DESHAUN WATSON totaled 309 yards (276 pass, 33 rush) & had 1st TD pass of the season last week. Passed for 275 yards in his last start vs. Bal. (9/20/20 w/ Hou.).

• RB NICK CHUBB is 1 of 3 in NFL (Austin Ekeler & Josh Jacobs) with 50+ scrimmage yards in 13 games this season. Has 100+ scrimmage yards & rush TD in 5 of 6 home games in 2022. Totaled 107 scrimmage yards (91 rush, 16 rec.) & rush TD in Week 7 meeting. Aims for his 3rd in a row in Saturday games with 100+ rush yards. Ranks 2nd in NFL with 12 rush TDs & 3rd with 1,153 rush yards this season.

• RB KAREEM HUNT had rush TD in Week 7 meeting.

• WR AMARI COOPER aims for his 3rd in row at home with 5+ catches & 90+ rec. yards & has TD catch in 5 of 6 home games this season. Had 74 rec. yards in Week 7 meeting.

• WR DONOVAN PEOPLES-JONES led the team with career highs in catches (8) & rec. yards (114) in Week 14. Has 50+ rec. yards in 3 of his past 4 at home. Has 70+ rec. yards in 3 of 4 career games vs. Bal.

• TE DAVID NJOKU had 7 catches for 59 yards & TD last week. Aims for 3rd in row with 5+ catches & rec. TD. Had 7 catches for 71 yards in Week 7 meeting.

• DE MYLES GARRETT had 3 TFL, 2 sacks & 2 PD in Week 14, his 3rd game this season with 2+ sacks, tied 2nd-most in NFL. Aims for 5th in row with TFL & has sack in 3 of the past 4. Aims for 4th in a row at home with 1.5+ sacks & 4th in a row vs. Bal. with sack.

• DE JADEVEON CLOWNEY had PD last week. Had 1.5 sacks & PD in last home meeting.

• LB DEION JONES had 7 tackles, 2 PD & 1st INT of the season last week.

• CB DENZEL WARD had 2 PD in Week 14 & aims for his 3rd in a row with PD.

• S JOHN JOHNSON had 7 tackles last week, his 3rd game this season with 7+ tackles