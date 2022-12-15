Skip to main content
Player Notes for Ravens — Browns Matchup in Week 15

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens play their second straight AFC North road matchup at Cleveland in Week 15.

Here are the Player Notes

Ravens

• QB LAMAR JACKSON has 6 TDs (4 pass, 2 rush) vs. 0 INTs with 117.3 rating in 3 career starts at Cle., incl. 100+ rush yards in 2 of 3 starts. Ranks 2nd among QBs with 764 rush yards in 2022, his 4th-straight season with 750+ rush yards. Jackson is likely out with a knee injury.

• QB TYLER HUNTLEY completed 8 of 12 attempts (66.7 pct.) in 1st start of the season last week. Had 315 yards (career-high 270 pass, 45 rush) in last road meeting. Huntley began the week in concussion protocol.

QB ANTHONY BROWN (rookie) made NFL debut in Week 14. 

RB J.K. DOBBINS rushed for a season-high 120 yards & TD last week. Has rush TD in each of the 2 career games vs. Cle. Has rush TD in 3 of his past 4 vs. division. 

RB GUS EDWARDS rushed for 66 yards in Week 14 & has 50+ rush yards in 4 of his 5 games this season. Aims for his 3rd in a row vs. Cle. with 2+ rush TDs. 

TE MARK ANDREWS has 50+ rec. yards in 3 of the past 4. Had 11 catches for 115 yards & TD in last road meeting. Has rec. TD in 2 of his past 3 vs. Cle. 

• LB ROQUAN SMITH had a 3rd-career game with both a sack & INT last week, tied-most such games in NFL since 2018. Aims for 5th in row with 6+ tackles & 3rd in a row with TFL. Had 10 tackles in only career game vs. Cle. (9/26/21 w/ Chi.). 

• LB PATRICK QUEEN had INT in Week 14. Has TFL in 3 of past 4. Aims for 4th in row on road with PD. Had 11 tackles, 3 TFL & sack in Week 7 meeting. 

• DT CALAIS CAMPBELL had blocked FG last week. Had sack & FF in Week 7 meeting. Needs a sack to become 9th active player with 100+ career sacks. 

CB MARLON HUMPHREY aims for 4th in row with 6+ tackles. Has PD in 6 of past 7 vs. Cle. 

• S MARCUS WILLIAMS had a team-high 4th INT of the season last week. Has PD in 5 of 6 games this season. Has INT in only career game vs. Cle. (9/16/18 w/ NO). 

Browns

• QB DESHAUN WATSON totaled 309 yards (276 pass, 33 rush) & had 1st TD pass of the season last week. Passed for 275 yards in his last start vs. Bal. (9/20/20 w/ Hou.). 

RB NICK CHUBB is 1 of 3 in NFL (Austin Ekeler & Josh Jacobs) with 50+ scrimmage yards in 13 games this season. Has 100+ scrimmage yards & rush TD in 5 of 6 home games in 2022. Totaled 107 scrimmage yards (91 rush, 16 rec.) & rush TD in Week 7 meeting. Aims for his 3rd in a row in Saturday games with 100+ rush yards. Ranks 2nd in NFL with 12 rush TDs & 3rd with 1,153 rush yards this season. 

• RB KAREEM HUNT had rush TD in Week 7 meeting. 

WR AMARI COOPER aims for his 3rd in row at home with 5+ catches & 90+ rec. yards & has TD catch in 5 of 6 home games this season. Had 74 rec. yards in Week 7 meeting. 

WR DONOVAN PEOPLES-JONES led the team with career highs in catches (8) & rec. yards (114) in Week 14. Has 50+ rec. yards in 3 of his past 4 at home. Has 70+ rec. yards in 3 of 4 career games vs. Bal. 

TE DAVID NJOKU had 7 catches for 59 yards & TD last week. Aims for 3rd in row with 5+ catches & rec. TD. Had 7 catches for 71 yards in Week 7 meeting. 

DE MYLES GARRETT had 3 TFL, 2 sacks & 2 PD in Week 14, his 3rd game this season with 2+ sacks, tied 2nd-most in NFL. Aims for 5th in row with TFL & has sack in 3 of the past 4. Aims for 4th in a row at home with 1.5+ sacks & 4th in a row vs. Bal. with sack. 

DE JADEVEON CLOWNEY had PD last week. Had 1.5 sacks & PD in last home meeting. 

LB DEION JONES had 7 tackles, 2 PD & 1st INT of the season last week. 

CB DENZEL WARD had 2 PD in Week 14 & aims for his 3rd in a row with PD. 

• S JOHN JOHNSON had 7 tackles last week, his 3rd game this season with 7+ tackles