Player Notes for Ravens — Buccaneers in Week 7

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens travel to Tampa Bay on a short week to play the Buccaneers and Tom Brady on Thursday night.

Here are the Player Notes, courtesy of NFL Communications.

Ravens

• QB LAMAR JACKSON had 179 total yards (120 pass, 59 rush) last week, his 6thstraight game with 50+ rush yards, the 3rd-longest streak of career. Had 226 total yards (131 pass, 95 rush) & TD pass in the last meeting. Has 3+ TD passes in 2 of 3 road games this season. Leads QBs with 510 rush yards in 2022 & joined Cam Newton as the only QBs ever with 500+ rush yards in each of 1st 5 seasons. Needs 57 rush yards to surpass HOFer Steve Young (4,239) for the 5th-most rush yards ever by QB.

• RB GUS EDWARDS rushed for 66 yards & 2 TDs in his season debut last week. Rushed for 104 yards & TD in the last meeting.

• RB KENYAN DRAKE has rush TD in 3 of his past 4 on Thursday.

• TE MARK ANDREWS aims for his 3rd in a row on road with 85+ rec. yards & a TD catch. Has rec. TD in each of 3 career Thursday games. Aims for his 5th in a row in primetime with TD catch. Ranks 2nd among TEs in catches (39), rec. yards (455) & rec. TDs (5) in 2022.

• WR DEVIN DUVERNAY has a TD catch in 2 of 3 road games this season.

• WR RASHOD BATEMAN aims for his 3rd in a row on road with 55+ rec. yards.

• LB PATRICK QUEEN led the team with season highs in tackles (11) & TFL (3) & had a sack last week. Aims for 4th in a row with 7+ tackles & 3rd in a row with sack.

• LB JUSTIN HOUSTON had a season-high 2 sacks & 1st FF of season in Week 7, his 21st-career game with 2+ sacks. Has a sack in 3 of his 4 games this season. Had a sack in his last game vs. TB (12/8/19 w/ Ind.). Aims for his 3rd in a row vs. TB with TFL.

• LB JASON PIERRE-PAUL had 33 sacks, 14 PD & 8 FFs in 4 seasons with TB (2018-21).

• DE CALAIS CAMPBELL had a sack & FF last week & aims for his 3rd in a row with a sack. Has 10 TFL & 6 sacks in his past 5 on Thursday.

Buccaneers

• QB TOM BRADY passed for 290 yards last week. Has 4,779 pass yards (298.7 per game) & 39 TDs (35 pass, 4 rush) vs. 9 INTs for a 103.9 rating on Thursday. Aims for his 3rd in a row on Thursday with 295+ pass yards & 2+ TD passes. Has 99,511 career pass yards, incl. playoffs & can become 1st player ever with 100,000 career pass yards.

• RB LEONARD FOURNETTE aims for his 3rd in a row at home with a TD & 11th in row at home with 50+ scrimmage yards. Had a rush TD in his only career game vs. Bal. (9/24/17 w/ Jax.). Ranks 3rd among RBs in catches (34) & rec. yards (239) in 2022.

• WR MIKE EVANS had 9 catches for 96 yards last week. Has 13 rec. TDs in his past 9 at home. Aims for his 4th in a row at home with 80+ rec. yards. Had 121 rec. yards in the last meeting.

• WR CHRIS GODWIN had 7 receptions last week. Aims for his 5th in a row overall & 8th in a row at home with 6+ catches. Has 8+ catches, 100+ rec. yards & TD catch in 2 of his past 3 on Thursday. • WR JULIO JONES has 100+ rec. yards in 5 of his 10 career games on Thursday.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID led the team with 7 tackles last week. Aims for his 7th in a row at home with 5+ tackles. Had 12 tackles, 2 sacks & FR in the last meeting.

• LB DEVIN WHITE aims for his 8th in a row with 5+ tackles. Has TFL in 5 of his past 6 at home & aims for his 3rd in a row at home with TFL.

• LB SHAQUIL BARRETT has 6 sacks & 7 TFL in his past 5 on Thursday.

• DT VITA VEA had a sack last week. Has 0.5+ sacks in 2 of his past 3 on Thursday. Had career-high 9 tackles in the last meeting.

• S MIKE EDWARDS has 13+ tackles & TFL in 2 of his 3 home games this season.