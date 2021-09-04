Proche Incurs First Ravens Fine for Unsportsmanlike Conduct

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver James Proche was fined $4,567 for unsportsmanlike conduct after his touchdown receptions in the final preseason game against Washington, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

After making the catch in the end zone, Proche got up and stared down cornerback Darryl Roberts.

Proche was not penalized during the game, but the NFL decided after the game a fine was warranted.

Fellow wide receiver Tylan Wallace received a penalty for his own touchdown interception during the game but apparently was not fined by the league.

Ravens cornerback Chris Westry was also penalized for taunting during the preseason.'

The NFL is cracking down on those types of reactions this season and will strictly enforce rules with taunting. Penalties will include automatic ejection of players who accrue two taunting penalties in a game. That player may also be fined or suspended.

“Absolutely, we’d never want that," Harbaugh said. "We’ve been good about that. We never really had that. If you watch our celebrations, there are really none that we’ve had to have coaching points on that I’ve seen. Our guys do it with each other. I think you want to celebrate in the spirit of the team; you celebrate together.

"We don’t have taunting; I haven’t seen that. Well, except for the one against Tennessee. I wasn’t upset about that. I think we’ll be fine. Our guys are good about it. … It just came to my head. I was like, ‘We didn’t have any,’ but that’s not true. We did have the one. I’m sure you guys might have brought that up.”