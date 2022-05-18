Projecting the Ravens 2022 Starting Lineup

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will have several Pro-Bowl caliber players in the starting lineup next season.

The Ravens also have the talent to make a deep run in the playoffs if they can avoid the injuries that plagued them last season.

Here's the projected starting lineup:

Offense

QB Lamar Jackson

Analysis: Jackson dealt with an illness that forced him to miss the game against the Chicago Bears. Jackson missed the final four weeks of the season with a bone bruise in his ankle that he suffered against the Cleveland Browns. Jackson is an MVP candidate when he can stay healthy,

RB J.K. Dobbins

Analysis: Dobbins was poised for a breakout season before a knee injury in a preseason game derailed him. He is expected to get back in the lineup this season and make a huge impact for Baltimore. In 2020, Dobbins had a solid training camp and worked his way up the depth chart to be the starter. He led the Ravens' running backs with 805 yards on 134 carries with nine touchdowns.

FB Patrick Ricard

Analysis: The Ravens re-signed Ricard to a contract extension this offseason. He is a battering ram for the running game and can also play tight end, Look for him to have a big role in the offense as the Ravens get back to controlling the game with the ground attack.

WR Rashod Bateman

Analysis: After missing almost the first half of the season following surgery, Bateman emerged as the Ravens' top wide receiver by the end of the season. Bateman finished the year with 46 receptions for 515 yards with a touchdown. He has a huge upside. He had no fear of catching the ball in traffic and also had a nose for the first-down marker.

WR Devin Duvernay

Analysis: Duvernay made the Pro Bowl as a special teams player. He'll ave. bigger role in the passing attack this season because of his speed and ability to make adjustments. He's one of the Ravens' tougher players.

TE Mark Andrews

Analysis: Last season, Andrews led all NFL tight ends with 1,361 yards receiving. He was tied for the fifth-most receptions in the NFL with 107 receptions. Andrews will continue to play a huge role in the offense.

LT Ronnie Stanley

Analysis: Stanley should be ready to rejoin the starting lineup in the 2022 season after dealing with an ankle for the past two seasons. When he's healthy, Stanley is rated among the best tackles in the NFL

LG Ben Cleveland

Analysis: Cleveland Saw action in 12 games, including four starts, during his rookie season but also dealt with injuries. The third-round pick should be ready to take the next step in his development with a full offseason under his belt.

C Tyler Linderbaum

Analysis: The rookie first-round pick is expected to win the starting job. Linderbaum, 6-foot-3, 291 pounds, was a two-time all-Big Ten first-team selection, a unanimous All-American, Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, and the Rimington Trophy winner, which is awarded to the nation's top center.

RG Kevin Zeitler

Analysis: Zeitler signed a three-year, $22 million deal prior to last season and it paid dividends for Baltimore. He played every snap in the 2021 season and helped anchor an offensive line that constantly dealt with moving parts because of injuries.

RT Morgan Moses

Analysis: The Ravens made a splash this offseason by signing veteran right tackle Morgan Moses to a three-year, $15 million deal. Moses, 31, is durable and has started every regular-season game in each of the past seven seasons. He is renowned for his blocking skills, especially in the run game.

Defense

DE Calais Campbell

Analysis: The Ravens managed to coax Cambell back to the team. He had a productive two years with the Ravens, starting 26 of 27 games with 47 tackles and 5.5 sacks. Campbell has battled some injuries during his time in Baltimore, but he was forced to play the majority of snaps because Baltimore lacked depth behind him.

NT Michael Pierce

Analysis: The Ravens agreed to a three-year, $16.5 million deal with Pierce this offseason. Pierce was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in May 2016 and spent his first four seasons in Baltimore before leaving for the Vikings as a free agent in 2020. He will replace Brandon Williams in the starting lineup.

OLB Tyus Bowser

Analysis: Bowser tore his Achilles tendon in the regular-season finale against the Steelers. He played in all 17 games for Baltimore and was one of the top defenders on the team. Bowser led the Ravens with seven sacks and had career highs with 59 tackles and 15 quarterback hits. The Ravens are optimistic he'll be ready for the 2022 opener.

OLB Odafe Oweh

Analysis: Oweh is a solid athlete that consistently creates matchup problems because of his size — 6-foot-5, 251 pounds — and speed. He also dealt with a foot injury late last season, but that didn't dampen his performance and he was second on the team with five sacks. Oweh, who also underwent offseason shoulder surgery, was named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie team.

ILB Patrick Queen

Analysis: Queen had some early struggled but played better when he moved to the weakside. He led the team with 97 tackles and finished with two sacks and one forced fumble.

ILB Josh Bynes

Analysis: Last year, Bynes played in 14 games, including 12 starts, and had 76 tackles (third-most on the team), a career-high six tackles for a loss, two sacks, and four quarterback hits for the NFL’s No. 1 rushing defense (84.5 ypg).

CB Marlon Humphrey

Analysis: Humphrey suffered a season-ending torn pectoral muscle in Week 13 against the Steelers. However, he doesn't expect that injury to carry over to next season. Humphrey is looking to bounce back from an inconsistent season where he created just two turnovers.

CB Marcus Peters

Analysis: Peters missed the entire season after suffering a knee injury in training camp but the Ravens expect him to come back at full strength. Since entering the NFL in 2015, Peters owns the league's most takeaways (39), interceptions (31), interception-return yards (814), interception return touchdowns (6), and defensive touchdowns (7).

CB Brandon Stephens

Analysis: The versatile Stephens will move from safety to his natural position at cornerback after a mostly solid rookie year. He played in every game with 11 starts last season, finishing with 74 tackles (46 solo), one tackle for a loss, one QB hit, and four passes defensed.

SS Kyle Hamilton

Analysis: The Ravens weren't in the market for a safety, but they had little choice but to take Hamilton with the 14th overall pick when he fell to them. Some pundits claimed that Hamilton was the best overall player in this year's draft. He will be able to leapfrog Chuck Clark for the starting job.

FS Marcus Williams

Analysis: Baltimore inked Williams to a five-year, $70 million deal this offseason. Last year for the New Orleans Saints, Williams had a career-high 74 tackles with two interceptions and eight passes defensed. He was also solid in coverage and is an effective hitter. Williams can also play center field and is only 25 years old. He should be able to help create turnovers, which is an area of focus for the Ravens.