Rashod Bateman Dishes On Workouts With Lamar Jackson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman and quarterback Lamar Jackson are making up for lost time.

The pair have been working out together this offseason after both players missed time last season with injuries.

“It’s definitely been really important," Bateman said. "With the injury and missing time, getting that chemistry back with ‘L’ has definitely been important. So, working out with him was definitely a plus. Getting in shape [and] running some routes, it definitely felt good to connect with him.”

Bateman missed the first five games of the season after undergoing groin surgery. However, he came back with a vengeance and finished with 46 receptions for 515 yards and a touchdown.

Bateman has a huge upside and he has no fear of catching the ball in traffic. He also has a nose for the first-down marker and gets extra yards after he makes a reception.

If Bateman can stay healthy, he can be a true No. 1 wide receiver and help the Ravens boost their passing attack, which lacked explosive plays last season. The Ravens plan to strike more downfield this season and Bateman will play a key role in that strategy.

Bateman and Jackson mutually decided to get together this offseason to work out. Fellow receivers James Proche [II], Binjimen Victor also joined the sessions.



"It was something that we already talked about before the season had already ended," Bateman said. "We had already planned to get together this offseason. It was something that was already pre-communicated. So, we all just found a time that worked for us and made it work.”

Jackson, who won NFL MVP in 2019, played just 12 games last season because of an illness against the Bears and an ankle injury he suffered against the Browns. He threw for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He is poised for a bounce-back season.

“Lamar is phenomenal, as always," Bateman said. "He’s doing good. I’m excited for him and excited for his future. But we did get together a couple of time to get some work in, and we just left it at that. Workouts, getting better, that’s all we can focus on.”