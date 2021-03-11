Lamar Jackson Estimated to Be Highest-Paid QB From 2018 Draft Class
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen have proven their value after being taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft.
Each of those players is poised to get huge paydays with their second contracts.
Jackson will earn the most money slightly ahead of Allen, according to an analysis by NFL Insider Jason LaCanfora.
"Trying to pick between Allen and Jackson for the next biggest deal is like flipping a coin," LaCanfora wrote.
- Jackson will get a four-year, $170 million ($42.5 million per year) deal, LaCanfora predicts.
- Allen will earn $168 million ($42 million per year) over four years.
- Mayfield will get $134 million ($33.5 million per year) over that same time frame.
Here's a look at their stats:
— Jackson, 32nd overall pick
Games: 46
Passing: 606-947 (64%), 7,085 yards, 68 touchdowns, 18 intetceptions 102.6 rating
Rushing: 482 carries, 2,906 yards, 19 touchdowns
— Allen, Seventh overall pick
Games: 44
Passing: 836-1,353 (61.8%), 97,07 yards, 67 touchdowns, 31 interceptions, 90.4 rating
Rushing: 300 carries, 1,562 yards, 25 touchdowns
— Mayfield, No. 1 overall pick
Games: 46 games
Passing: 932-1506 (61.9%), 111,115 yards, 75 touchdowns, 43 interceptions, 89.1 rating
Rushing: 121 carries, 437 yards, 4 touchdowns
There were two other quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. Sam Darnold was the third overall pick by the Jets, and Josh Rosen was selected at No. 10 by Arizona. However, neither Darnold nor Rosen are having the same success as Jackson, Allen and Mayfield.
Jackson, Allen and Mayfield have each led their team to at least one playoff berth. Jackson and Allen are poised to make $23.02 million when their respective teams pick up their fifth-year option for 2022. Mayfield’s tender will be $18.858 million because he is the only one of the three not to make a Pro Bowl.