Lamar Jackson Estimated to Be Highest-Paid QB From 2018 Draft Class

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen have proven their value after being taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Each of those players is poised to get huge paydays with their second contracts.

Jackson will earn the most money slightly ahead of Allen, according to an analysis by NFL Insider Jason LaCanfora.

"Trying to pick between Allen and Jackson for the next biggest deal is like flipping a coin," LaCanfora wrote.

Jackson will get a four-year, $170 million ($42.5 million per year) deal, LaCanfora predicts.

Allen will earn $168 million ($42 million per year) over four years.

Mayfield will get $134 million ($33.5 million per year) over that same time frame.

Here's a look at their stats:

Lamar Jackson

— Jackson, 32nd overall pick

Games: 46

Passing: 606-947 (64%), 7,085 yards, 68 touchdowns, 18 intetceptions 102.6 rating

Rushing: 482 carries, 2,906 yards, 19 touchdowns

Josh Allen

— Allen, Seventh overall pick

Games: 44

Passing: 836-1,353 (61.8%), 97,07 yards, 67 touchdowns, 31 interceptions, 90.4 rating

Rushing: 300 carries, 1,562 yards, 25 touchdowns

Baker Mayfield

— Mayfield, No. 1 overall pick

Games: 46 games

Passing: 932-1506 (61.9%), 111,115 yards, 75 touchdowns, 43 interceptions, 89.1 rating

Rushing: 121 carries, 437 yards, 4 touchdowns

There were two other quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. Sam Darnold was the third overall pick by the Jets, and Josh Rosen was selected at No. 10 by Arizona. However, neither Darnold nor Rosen are having the same success as Jackson, Allen and Mayfield.

Jackson, Allen and Mayfield have each led their team to at least one playoff berth. Jackson and Allen are poised to make $23.02 million when their respective teams pick up their fifth-year option for 2022. Mayfield’s tender will be $18.858 million because he is the only one of the three not to make a Pro Bowl.