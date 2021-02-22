A Look at the Ravens Top 2020 Free Agent Signings, How They Performed

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens used most of their resources in the 2020 free-agent market to boost the defense.

Here's a look at how those players fared:

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon

Cost: $16.3 million franchise tag.

Analysis: Judon played this past season with the franchise tag and there was no further movement on a long-term deal. Judon finished the regular season with 49 tackles, six sacks, and 21 quarterback hits. He made the Pro Bowl for a second consecutive season. Judon will likely test the free-agent market for the first time.

Grade: B

Defensive end Derek Wolfe

Cost: One-year, $3 million

Analysis: Wolfe was one of the unsung heroes of the defense and helped fill the void when Calais Campbell was sidelined with a calf injury. He tied a career-high with 51 tackles and finished with one sack, six tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and two passes defended over 14 games. Wolfe has expressed interest in returning to Baltimore.

Grade: B+

Defensive tackle Justin Ellis

Cost: One-year, $1.05 million

Analysis: Ellis amassed 17 tackles (six solo) and one pass defended over 13 games (three starts), helping Baltimore’s defense rank No. 2 in both points allowed (18.9) and third-down efficiency (34.0%). Ellis could re-sign with the team, but the Ravens will look to give second-year players Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington more opportunities.

Grade: B

Defensive end Jihad Ward

Cost: One-year, $1.05 million

Analysis: Ward appeared in 10 games, finishing with 16 tackles, a career-high tying three sacks and eight quarterback hits. He also matched his career-high with four tackles for a loss and two passes defended. The Ravens are bullish on Ward and would like to bring him back, but he might be able to find a more lucrative deal elsewhere.

Grade: B

Cornerback Jimmy Smith

Cost: One-year, $3.8 million

Analysis: Smith played in 11 games (five starts), registering 27 tackles, one sack, two tackles for a loss, one quarterback hit and one pass defended. Smith will turn 33 on July 26 and signed a new one-year, $2.3 million deal with incentives in December.

Grade: B+

Safety/Special Teams Anthony Levine

Cost: One-year, $1.8 million

Analysis: Levin appeared in 15 games primarily on special teams, where he produced four tackles and made one fumble recovery for a unit that allowed only 5.7 yards per punt return (fourth in the NFL) and 21.1 yards per kickoff return (10th). He also added three solo tackles and one fumble recovery on defense. Levin turns 34 on March 27, and he's a player the Ravens value.

Grade: B

Wide receiver Chris Moore

Cost: One-year, $1.7 million

Analysis: Moore was limited to three games because of finger and thigh injuries. He was on the IR from Week 9-15. Moore finished the season with two special teams tackles. He did not catch a pass. The injury setbacks do not bode well for Moore's future in Baltimore.

Grade: Incomplete