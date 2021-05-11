A Look at How the Ravens 2020 Draft Class Performed, Outlook for This Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A new wave of Ravens players will meet for their first rookie minicamp this weekend — an opportunity missed by last year's draft class because of COVID-19.

Here's a look back at how the 2020 rookie performed without any OTAs.

Round 1, pick 28: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Analysis: Queen started all 16 games, posting a team-high 105 tackles (65 solo), 3 sacks, 9 tackles for a loss, 10 quarterback hits, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 interception and 1 pass defensed. He returned one of his fumble-returns 53 yards for a touchdown. He was the first rookie since at least 2000 (when data became available) to record at least 100 tackles (101), 2 sacks (3), 1 forced fumbles (2) and 1 defensive touchdown.

Impact: High

2021 Outlook: Starter

Round 2, pick 55: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

Analysis: Dobbins in 15 games (one start), producing 805 rushing yards (second-most by a rookie in franchise history) and a Ravens’ rookie-record 9 touchdowns (all rushing). He was a key contributor for Baltimore’s NFL’s No. 1 rushing attack (191.9 ypg), which produced the third-most yards (3,071) ever in a 16-game NFL season

Impact: High

2021 Outlook: Starter

Round 3, pick 71: Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M

Analysis: Madubuike finished with 19 tackles (11 solo), 1 sack, 2 tackles for a loss and w quarterback hits in 10 games (three starts).

Impact: Medium

2021 Outlook: Key part of the rotation.

Round 3, pick 92: Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

Analysis: Duvernay played in all 16 games (three starts) in his rookie campaign, seeing action on special teams (as the primary kick returner) and offense. He returned 21 kicks for 578 yards and 1 touchdown, while adding 4 punt returns for 46 yards.

Impact: Medium

2021 Outlook: Compete for starting job.

Round 3, pick 98: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

Analysis: Harrison Saw action in 16 games (six starts), totaling 36 tackles (21 solo), 1 tackle for a loss and 1 pass defensed, while adding 7 special teams tackles.

Impact: Medium

2021 Outlook: Compete for a starting job next to Queen.

Round 3, pick 106: Tyre Phillips, OT, Mississippi State

Analysis: Phillips appeared in 12 games (eight starts) between right guard and right tackle and was mostly effective but needs more experience.to handle the speed of the game.

Impact: Medium

2021 Outlook: Part of rotation.

Round 4, pick 143: Ben Bredeson, OG, Michigan

Analysis: Bredeson appeared in 10 games, primarily on special teams, in his rookie campaign. He occasionally appeared as an extra offensive lineman as part of Baltimore’s “jumbo” formation.

Impact: Low

2021 Outlook: Part of rotation.

Round 5, pick 170: Broderick Washington Jr., DT, Texas Tech

Analysis: Washington appeared in eight games as a rookie and had two tackles.

Impact: Low

2021 Outlook: Part of rotation.

Round 6, pick 201: James Proche, WR, SMU

Analysis: Proche appeared 14 games as a rookie, contributing mostly on special teams (as the primary punt returner for most of the year). He returned 23 punts for 198 yards (8.6 avg), while adding 1 reception for 14 yards. Proche earned PFWA All-Rookie special teams honors

Impact: Medium

2021 Outlook: Could be starting returner; will need to compete for playing time as a wide receiver.

Round 7, pick 219: Geno Stone, S, Iowa

Analysis: Stone appeared in two games, but he was released because of a roster crunch.

Impact: Low

2021 Outlook: Faces uphill battle for a final roster spot.