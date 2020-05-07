RavenCountry
Baltimore Ravens Land Five Prime-Time Games in 2020 Regular Season

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can dazzle an audience with his electrifying style of play and he'll take center stage with five prime-time games this upcoming season — tied for the most in franchise history. 

One of the most highly anticipated matchups of the 2020 regular season will arrive Week 3 on Monday night when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs visit M&T Bank Stadium for the first time since 2015. 

It will be third consecutive year that Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, competes against Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has won both games against his younger counterpart by a combined eight points — 27-24 (OT) in 2018 and 33-28 last season. 

Baltimore also had five prime-time games in 2011. Baltimore has posted a 14-1 record, winning 12-straight contests In primetime home games during the John Harbaugh Era (since 2008).

The Ravens are coming off the best regular season in franchise history, finishing 14-2, winning the AFC North crown for a second straight year and earning the top seed in the playoffs for the first time.

The Ravens are one of this year's Super Bowl favorites and they could help push the television ratings in what has already been a tumultuous year with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to playing the Chiefs, Baltimore's other prime-time games are:

  • At New England, Sunday, Nov. 15
  • At Pittsburgh, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving) , Nov. 16 
  • Cowboys, Thursday, Dec. 3
  • At Cleveland, Monday, Dec. 14

The Ravens open the season at home against the AFC North rival, Cleveland Browns, on Sept. 13. Baltimore is favored in every regular-season game in 2020, according to the early line released by BetOnline.

The full 2020 schedule:

Week 1: 9/13/20: vs. Browns 1 p.m.

Week 2: 9/20/20: at Texans 4:25 p.m.

Week 3: 9/28/20: vs. Chiefs (MNF) 8:15 p.m.

Week 4: 10/4/20: at Redskins 1 p.m.

Week 5: 10/11/20: vs. Bengals 1 p.m.

Week 6: 10/18/20: at Eagles 1 p.m.

Week 7: 10/25/20: vs. Steelers 1 p.m.

Week 8: 11/1/20: BYE WEEK

Week 9: 11/8/20: at Colts 1 p.m.

Week 10: 11/15/20: at Patriots (SNF) 8:20 p.m.

Week 11: 11/22/20: vs. Titans 1 p.m.

Week 12: 11/26/20: at Steelers (Thanksgiving) 8:20 p.m.

Week 13: 12/3/20: vs. Cowboys (TNF) 8:20 p.m.

Week 14: 12/14/20: at Browns (MNF) 8:15 p.m.

Week 15: 12/20/20: vs. Jaguars 1 p.m.

Week 16: 12/27/20: vs. Giants 1 p.m.

Week 17: 1/3/21: at Bengals 1 p.m.

