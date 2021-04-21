Ravens, Rest of NFL Schedule to Be Released May 12

The National Football League announced today that the 2021 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app on Wednesday, May 12 at 8 p,m.

With the addition of the Los Angeles Rams as the 17th game, the Ravens now play six teams in the 2021 regular season that made the playoffs last year.

The NFL officially added the extra regular-season game this week and reduced the preseason from four to three games.

The Ravens will host the Rams in the extra game based on the formula set by the NFL that has the NFC West playing the AFC North. The Ravens and Rams were both second-place finishers in their divisions so they get matched up.

It adds another tough matchup to Baltimore's schedule that now has a half-dozen teams that made the playoffs in 2020:

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Brown

Kansas City Chiefs

Green Bay Packers

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams

The Ravens other games are against the Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers. None of those teams made the postseason.

The 2021 NFL season will feature each team playing 17 regular-season games and three preseason games for the first time, providing fans an extra week of regular-season NFL action. The 17th game will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season, with the AFC as the home conference for the 17th game in 2021.