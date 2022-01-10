Ravens 2022 Schedule Set

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens finished 8-9 and in fourth place of the AFC North.

As a result, their opponents for an intriguing 2022 season are set.

Here's the breakdown:

Home

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Denver Broncos

Away

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

New England Patriots

New York Jets

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Giants

The NFL will release the times for these games later in the spring.

The final AFC North standings

Bengals: 10-7; Division: 4-2

Steelers: 9-1-1; Division: 4-2

Browns: 8-9; Division: 3-3

Ravens: 8-9; Division: 1-5

Five of the Ravens’ last six straight losses were decided by a combined 8 points: at Pittsburgh (1), at Cleveland Browns (2), vs. Green Bay Packers (1), vs. Los Angeles Rams (1) and the Steelers (3).

"We’re at the point now where it’s about looking ourselves in the mirror, understanding that we have a really, really good team, and this organization allows people to flourish, and we’re going to be just fine," tight end Mark Andrews said. "We’ve got the pieces, we’ve got the coaches, and it’s time to get to work. It’s time to get serious in this offseason and come back strong.”