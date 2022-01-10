Ravens 2022 Schedule Set
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens finished 8-9 and in fourth place of the AFC North.
As a result, their opponents for an intriguing 2022 season are set.
Here's the breakdown:
Home
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Denver Broncos
Away
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots
New York Jets
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jacksonville Jaguars
New York Giants
The NFL will release the times for these games later in the spring.
The final AFC North standings
Bengals: 10-7; Division: 4-2
Steelers: 9-1-1; Division: 4-2
Browns: 8-9; Division: 3-3
Ravens: 8-9; Division: 1-5
Five of the Ravens’ last six straight losses were decided by a combined 8 points: at Pittsburgh (1), at Cleveland Browns (2), vs. Green Bay Packers (1), vs. Los Angeles Rams (1) and the Steelers (3).
"We’re at the point now where it’s about looking ourselves in the mirror, understanding that we have a really, really good team, and this organization allows people to flourish, and we’re going to be just fine," tight end Mark Andrews said. "We’ve got the pieces, we’ve got the coaches, and it’s time to get to work. It’s time to get serious in this offseason and come back strong.”