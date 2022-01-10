Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Ravens 2022 Schedule Set

Baltimore plays fourth-place schedule.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens finished 8-9 and in fourth place of the AFC North.

As a result, their opponents for an intriguing 2022 season are set. 

Here's the breakdown:

Home

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Denver Broncos

Away

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Read More

New England Patriots

New York Jets

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Giants

The NFL will release the times for these games later in the spring.

The final AFC North standings

Bengals: 10-7; Division: 4-2

Steelers: 9-1-1; Division: 4-2

Browns: 8-9; Division: 3-3

Ravens: 8-9; Division: 1-5

Five of the Ravens’ last six straight losses were decided by a combined 8 points: at Pittsburgh (1), at Cleveland Browns (2), vs. Green Bay Packers (1), vs. Los Angeles Rams (1) and the Steelers (3). 

"We’re at the point now where it’s about looking ourselves in the mirror, understanding that we have a really, really good team, and this organization allows people to flourish, and we’re going to be just fine," tight end Mark Andrews said. "We’ve got the pieces, we’ve got the coaches, and it’s time to get to work. It’s time to get serious in this offseason and come back strong.” 

USATSI_17477859
News

Ravens 2022 Schedule Set

1 minute ago
USATSI_17477803
News

Ravens Promise To 'Bounce Back' But Challenges Loom

1 hour ago
USATSI_17479515
News

Ravens Week 18 Report Card Vs. Steelers

3 hours ago
USATSI_17479488
News

Ravens-Steelers Postgame Notes

15 hours ago
USATSI_17478291
News

Huntley Falls Short in Leading Ravens Offense With Jackson Out

16 hours ago
USATSI_17477837
News

Roethlisberger Has Last Word for Steelers Against Ravens

4 hours ago
a33b6d24-bf5b-4abf-88cb-67ffef7ec21e-AP_Steelers_Ravens_Football
News

Ravens-Steelers Inactives

23 hours ago
IMG_4553
News

Ravens-Steelers Week 18 Pregame Notes

Jan 9, 2022