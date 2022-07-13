Fans Can Claim Free Passes For Ravens Training Camp Beginning July 13

Camp to feature 16 open practices in Owings Mills and one at M&T Bank Stadium

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens’ 2022 training camp will feature 16 free/open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, with the ability to safely host approximately 1,000 fans per day.

Additionally, the Ravens have scheduled a free/open practice at M&T Bank Stadium on July 30. Each day will offer a post-practice autograph session for children ages 6-14.

Beginning July 13 at 11 a.m., fans should visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/TrainingCamp or the Ravens’ Mobile App to claim a parking pass for one of the Owings Mills practices or an admission pass for the open practice at M&T Bank Stadium.

The online reservation is on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing fans to secure a parking pass that will admit one car’s worth of people to the specific UAPC practice requested. Please note that there is a limited amount of parking passes available for each day.

Fans will receive a confirmation email after signing up for a specific practice day. Digital parking passes, scheduled practice times and other logistical information will be emailed to fans 48 hours prior to their selected practice.

The Ravens’ first full-team training camp practice will be held Wednesday, July 27. The final date for fans attending training camp is Wednesday, Aug. 17.