A Look at Ravens 2023 Free Agents & Chances to Return

Here's a breakdown of those potential free agents for the Ravens.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have numerous players eligible for free agency, including quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

Here's a breakdown of those potential free agents.

Exclusive Right Free Agents

Players with less than three years of service time in the league. Once tendered, these players are fully under the team’s control and are not free to negotiate with other teams.

Safety Ar’Darius Washington

2022 Season: He played in three games, seeing action on defense and special teams. Washington spent most of the 2022 season on the Ravens’ practice squad but has shown potential.

Chances to Return: Very Good

Restricted Free Agents — Players whose contracts have expired and who have three years of accrued service time. Once tendered, another team can sign the player to the player offer sheet, but the Ravens then have seven days to match that offer sheet.

Center Trystan Colon

2022 Season: He saw action in six games (one start), helping block for the NFL’s No. 2 rush offense (160.2 ypg). Colon adds valuable depth.

Chances to Return: Very Good

Quarterback Tyler Huntley

2022 Season: Huntley saw action in six games (four starts) in relief of Lamar Jackson (injured knee), completing 75-of-112 passes for 658 yards, 2 TDs, and 3 INTs, while adding 43 rush attempts for 137 yards and 1 TD. The Ravens are invested in him.

Chances to Return: Very Good

Long snapper Nick Moore

2022 Season: Moore appeared in all 17 games, helping Baltimore’s special teams rank No. 3 in Football Outsiders’ DVOA rating. He snapped on all of rookie P Jordan Stout's punts and K Justin Tucker’s FGs.

Chances to Return: Very Good

Outside linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips

2022 Season: He played in 16 games, recording 5 ST tackles and helping Baltimore’s special teams rank No. 3 in Football Outsiders’ DVOA rating

Chances to Return: Possible

Safety Geno Stone

2022 Season: Stone played in 17 games (seven starts), tallying 35 tackles and 1 PD, as well as his first-career FF and FR on the last play of the game vs. Cle. (10/23)…

Chances to Return: Very Good

Linebacker Kristian Welch

2022 Season: Welch appeared primarily on special teams in all 17 games, recording 2 ST tackles.

Chances to Return: Very Good

Unrestricted Free Agent

Players are free to sign with other teams if they haven’t re-signed with the Ravens before free agency begins on March 15.

RB Kenyan Drake

2022 Season: Drake appeared in 12 games (five starts), registering 109 carries for 482 yards and 4 TDs, while adding 17 receptions for 89 yards and 1 TD. The Ravens could bring him back as an insurance policy against injuries and if Justice Hill decides not to return.

Chances to Return: Possible

Cornerback Kyle Fuller

2022 Season: He suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opener against the Jets. He's only 30 so there is a slight chance the Ravens would bring him back for camp.

Chances to Return: Possible

Running back Justice Hill

2022 Season: Hill appeared in 15 games, contributing on offense with 49 carries for 262 yards (5.3 avg.) and 12 receptions for 58 yards, while adding 10 KORs for 247 yards, including a career-long 56-yarder against Pittsburgh. Hill could look for more playing time on offense elsewhere.

Chances to Return: Possible

Outside linebacker Justin Houston

2022 Season: Houston had a team-high 9.5 sacks in 14 games (one start), adding 21 tackles, his first INT since 2018, and 1 FF. He would consider playing another year and the Ravens might be willing to bring him back.

Chances to Return: Possible

Quarterback Lamar Jackson

2022 Season: Jackson Started in 12 games, completing 203-of-326 passes for 2,242 yards, 17 TDs and 7 INTs (91.1 rating), while adding 112 carries for 764 yards (6.8 avg.) and 3 TDs. He suffered a knee injury in Week 13. Jackson's contract is the biggest storyline of the offseason. The Ravens will place a franchise tag on him, but from there, his future is uncertain.

Chances to Return: Possible

Offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James

2022 Season: James started the opener at left tackle before being placed on Injured Reserve (Achilles) where he remained the rest of the season. Injuries have derailed his career and he could retire.

Chances to Return: Not Likely

Defense end Steven Means

2022 Season: Means appeared in two games, seeing action on defense and special teams before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury Week 2 against the Dolphins.

Chances to Return: Possible.

Tight end Josh Oliver

2022 Season: Oliver appeared in all 17 games (nine starts), producing career highs in every receiving category, including receptions (14), yards (149) and TDs (2).

Chances to Return: Good

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul

2022 Season: Pierre-Paul started 13 of 14 games after signing with Baltimore. He recorded 25 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 INT, and 5 PD. He is 34 and the Ravens might want to get younger with his spot.

Chances to Return: Unlikely

Cornerback Marcus Peters

2022 Season: Peters started all 13 games in which he appeared, registering 47 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT, 6 PD, 2 FF, and 2 FR. Injuries might prevent Peters from getting a long-term deal and could re-sign with the Ravens if the price is right.

Chances to Return: Possible

Guard Ben Powers

2022 Season: Powers started at LG in all 17 games, helping block for the NFL’s No. 2 rush offense (160.2 ypg). He is a valuable member of the offensive line. The Ravens would want to bring him back but he might want to test the market first.

Chances to Return: Good

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson

2022 Season: Robinson appeared in all 17 games (five starts), registering a career-high 48 receptions for 458 yards and 2 TDs. He might want to test the market and the Ravens will look to upgrade their group of wide receivers.

Chances to Return: Possible

Cornerback Kevon Seymour

2022 Season: Seymour appeared in 14 games after being elevated from Baltimore’s practice squad on 10/1, tallying 3 tackles and 1 FR on special teams. He provides valuable depth.

Chances to Return: Very Good

Defensive end Brent Urban

2022 Season: Urban appeared in 16 games, recording 21 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack and 3 PD. He is a good fit with the Ravens.

Chances to Return: Good

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins

2022 Season: Watkins saw action in 12 games (six starts) with the Packers (nine games, three starts) and Ravens (three games, all starts), posting 16 receptions for 325 yards. He's open to returning to the Ravens.

Chances to Return: Possible

Cornerback Daryl Worley

2022 Season: Worley played in eight contests (one start), registering 5 tackles, 1 TFL and 2 PD on defense. He is a solid player the Ravens would want to bring back.

Chances to Return: Very Good