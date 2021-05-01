Ravens Add Depth to O-Line By Selecting Ben Cleveland With 94th Overall Pick

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens added another stout run blocker by selecting Georgia guard Ben Cleveland with the 94th pick of the NFL draft.

Cleveland is n nicknamed “Big Country” for his impressive 6-foot-6 and 343-pound frame. Despite his size, Cleveland had an impressive pro day, running a 4.85 in the 40-yard dash. However, he suffered a fractured fibula that forced him to miss six weeks during the 2018 season.

Here's a breakdown of his career at Georgia.

2020:

Second‐team All‐America by The Athletic, Third Team by the Associated Press ... All‐SEC First Team by AP and the league's 14 head coaches ... started at right guard in all nine regular‐season games ... selected SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week ‐‐ the third time of his career winning the award ‐‐ after Georgia's win at South Carolina, when the Bulldogs racked up a season‐best 332 rushing yards ... also won the honor after Georgia's win over Auburn ... played 82 percent of Georgia's offensive snaps during the regular season, 100 percent vs. Alabama, Florida and Miss. State ... selected one of three team captains for the Missouri game.

2019:

Saw action in 13 games at right guard, starting there vs. Arkansas State, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Ga. Tech and LSU ... SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week vs. Missouri ... also participated on punt and placement kick units ... preseason All‐SEC Third Team Offense by media.

2018:

Played in eight of 14 games ... started the first four games at right guard ... left the Missouri game during second half with an injury ... returned to action six games later vs. Auburn ... selected as one of three game captains for the Missouri game ... also participated on punt and placement kick units.

2017:

Played in all 15 games ... started the last five games at right guard ... also participated on punt and placement kick units.

2016:

Redshirted ... a member of the scout team during the ‘16 season ... graduated early from high school and enrolled at UGA in January, 2016 ... participated in spring drills ... recipient of the Michael A. Kahn Family Football Scholarship.