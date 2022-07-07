Ravens Showed Draft Acumen by Selecting Lamar Jackson

Jackson is one of two QBs with original team from 2018 draft.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens made a wise decision to select quarterback Lamar Jackson in the 2018 NFL draft.

Of the five quarterbacks taken in the first round, only Jackson and Buffalo's Josh Allen are the only two that are still with their original teams.

Lamar Jackson on draft night.

Here's a breakdown

Baker Mayfield was selected No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns, but was recently traded to the Carolina Panthers.

Sam Darnold was drafted No. 3 by the New York Jets but was also shipped to the Panthers.

Allen was taken at No. 7 and is an MVP candidate with the Bills.

Josh Rosen, the 10th overall pick, has been a journeyman since being drafted by the Carolina Panthers and has since spent time in Miami, Tampa Bay, San Francisco and Atlanta. Rosen is currently a free agent.

The Ravens traded up to get Jackson with the 32nd overall pick and he was named NFL MVP the following year.

Allen reached a six-year, $258 million extension with Buffalo that pays him $43 million annually and includes $150 million of guaranteed money.

The contract makes Allen the second-highest-paid total value contract behind the $450 million deal that Patrick Mahomes signed with the Kansas City Chiefs last year.

The Ravens are also trying to reach a new deal with Jackson, who is playing under a fifth-year option.

Baltimore and Jackson have opened the lines of communication this offseason and the sides are hopeful a new deal can get done.

If not, the Ravens can place the franchise tag on him for the 2023 season.

Ideally, the sides can reach an agreement.

Baltimore is 37-12 in the regular season with Jackson as its starter.

Jackson is the only player in NFL history with 2,500-plus passing yards and 1,000-plus rushing yards in a single season and he accomplished that feat twice in consecutive years.

He is also the only player in NFL history with more than 7,500 passing yards and 3,500 rushing yards in his first four seasons.