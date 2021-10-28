Ravens Add Former First-Round Pick at Offensive Tackle

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens added offensive tackle and former first-round pick Cedric Ogbuehi to their practice squad after Patrick Mekari is likely out for a couple of weeks with an ankle sprain.

Ogbuehi, 29, was the 21st overall selection by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft.

He most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks, who released him earlier this week after appearing in one game at right tackle. Ogbuehi began the season on injured reserve with a biceps injury

Ogbuehi appeared in eight games, including four starts, and allowed one sack for the Seahawks last season.

The Ravens have dealt with numerous injuries to their offensive line this season.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is out for the year with an ankle injury. Mekari also suffered an ankle injury in the last game against the Bengals and was replaced by Tyree Phillips, who has also battled injuries this season.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh declined to discuss the extent of Mekari's injury this week.

I don’t feel like I need to. He has an injury to his ankle at this point. We’ll just see where it goes,” Harbaugh said.

In a corresponding move, the Ravens released safety Jordan Richards from the practice squad. He appeared in nine Ravens games last season and has played just 16 snaps on special teams this season.