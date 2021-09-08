Ravens Add Running Back Trenton Cannon to 53-Man Roster

Baltimore has need because of injuries.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens added depth at running back and special teams for the regular-season opener at Las Vegas by signing Trenton Cannon to the 53-man roster.

The addition of Cannon comes after the Ravens lost a pair of running backs this offseason. J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending knee injury and Justice Hill went down with a torn Achilles.

The Ravens also reportedly signed Le'Veon Bell to their practice squad.

Cannon, who was recently released by the Carolina Panthers last week, is a valuable player because he can play on special teams.

Cannon was a gunner and kick returner for the Panthers last season, finishing with 10 returns for 298 yards. He could compete with Devin Duvernay and James Proche for an opportunity to return kicks for Baltimore.

Cannon, a sixth-round pick from Virginia Tech, has been limited as running back, finishing with 48 carries for 146 yards and one touchdown over three seasons.

Baltimore will carry three running backs and rotate them on the 53-man roster. The Ravens led the NFL in rushing in each of the past two years.

Gus Edwards will remain the starter with Ty'Son Williams perhaps behind him on the depth chart. However, the addition of Bell gives Baltimore another veteran presence, albeit a player who is looking to resurrect his career.

“We’ve had confidence in Gus, really, since his rookie season," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "I mean, he was an undrafted player that really impressed us. He made his way onto the roster in the regular season, and he’s done nothing but impress since. He’s our kind of guy.

"He’s really built for what we do. He’s going to get more of a workload now, not to say that it won’t still be a committee."