Ravens Add Valuable Depth by Re-Signing Cornerback Kevon Seymour

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens maintained some valuable depth in the secondary by re-signing cornerback Kevon Seymour to a one-year deal.

Baltimore was decimated by injuries and lost cornerbacks Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and Anthony Averett to season-ending injuries.

Seymour was originally selected by the Bills in the sixth round (218th overall) of the 2016 draft from USC. He played effectively when forced into action and managed a sack against Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the regular-season finale.

He also started the final two games of the season and played 69 percent of the snaps on defense over the final four games. Seymour finished with 25 tackles, a sack, and a pass defensed over nine games overall.

Seymour could be a key part of the rotation at cornerback in 2022 with Avertett able to test the free-agent market.

Here are some other highlights of Seymour's young career:

In 2020, produced eight tackles (six solo), while adding one special teams tackle, in two games with Philadelphia.

Saw action in 16 games (two starts) with Carolina in 2017, registering 22 tackles (18 solo), one quarterback hit, and four passes defensed, while adding two special teams tackles