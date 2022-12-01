Ravens Have to Adjust to Broncos Stout Defense

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Denver Broncos' defense has been among the best in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Ravens' offense has staggered over the past few games, especially inside the red zone.

The Broncos defense has been so good that there was a sideline confrontation between defensive tackle Mike Purcell and quarterback Russell Wilson after the offense stalled again.

“Statistically, that’s right," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "This is a defense that plays very well together. They’ve got a lot of good players; they have three or four really top-level players. They have one or two guys at every level that are kind of star players I guess you’d say.

"Then, they have a bunch of guys that are all very good players that play ... They play the same. At the position, they all play the same, which is the mark of a well-coached defense. So, it’s a very good system defense."

The Broncos (3-8) offense has struggled, averaging an NFL-low 14.3 points per game. They've scored 16 or fewer points in nine games this season.

With such low production, even the defense has not been able to win games.

Hence, the frustration level had boiled over.

Denver is ranked third in NFL in total defense (306.4 yards per game) and points allowed (17.6).

The Ravens are averaging 25 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NFL. If Baltimore can maintain that scoring prowess, it will be in a position to beat the Broncos and bounce back from last week's disappointing loss to the Jaguars.

However, Harbaugh expects another hard-fought game.

"They play very hard, and they’re very successful. I think they’re the second-ranked defense in the NFL right now. So, we have our hands full, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”