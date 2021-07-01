Ravens Roster Ranked Second Behind Browns in AFC North

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens, Browns and Steelers have a talented group of players and are expected to battle for the AFC North title.

However, the Browns have a slight edge with their roster, according to the latest rankings by CBS Sports.

Here are their AFC North Rankings:

3. Browns

6. Ravens

9. Steelers

26. Bengals

However, the Ravens have the advantage at the most important position: quarterback.

Lamar Jackson has outplayed Baker Mayfield over the past three seasons.

Jackson, who was selected by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft, has gone 30-7 as the starter in the regular season. He has thrown for 7,085 yards with 68 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over three seasons. Jackson is also the only quarterback in NFL history to run for over 1,000 yards in two seasons and has 2,906 yards rushing and 19 scores overall.

Jackson has gone 4-2 against the Browns.

Here's a breakdown of the Ravens:

The Ravens are coming off of another solid season which was ended in the divisional round. The offense is impressive all-around with the offensive line, Lamar Jackson, JK Dobbins and Mark Andrews, but the Ravens may actually have some wide receivers to work with this year! Baltimore signed Sammy Watkins in free agency and added Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace via the draft. There will be plenty of competition among the wide receiving corps, but hopefully the cream rises to the top and Jackson can attack downfield more than he has in the past. This defense did lose some important pieces such as Matt Judon and Yannik Ngakoue, but I think Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison will take big leaps forward in 2021. This defense is still going to be one of the better units in the NFL, and CBS Sports' Jared Dubin even predicts it will be the No. 4 defense in the league.

Mayfield has thrown for 11,115 yards with 75 touchdowns and 43 interceptions (89.1 ratings). He has gone 2-4 against the Ravens.

Here's CBS' breakdown of the Browns:

The Browns at No. 3? Yes. Even if you're not sold on Baker Mayfield, you can't dispute the talent on the offensive line, the wide receiving corps (when healthy) and then the dynamic duo at running back with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The defense will be improved this season as well, as Cleveland signed linebacker Anthony Walker and safety John Johnson in free agency, and took a shot on Jadeveon Clowney as well. Not only that, but they selected two immediate impact players in the draft with cornerback Greg Newsome and versatile linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. On paper, this team looks like it could be one of the best in the NFL. It will ultimately be up to them if they can meet expectations, however, and navigate a competitive AFC North.

The Steelers will also challenge for an AFC North title based on the strength of their defense. The question is how well will quarterback Ben Roethlisberger play entering his 18th season. Roethlisberger, 38, threw for 3,803 yards with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season.

Here's the Steelers breakdown:

Even after the Steelers started last year 11-0, their late season flameout and questions about Ben Roethlisberger moving forward have many bearish on them in 2021. I agree that they could take a step backwards, but this roster on paper still has the talent to contend. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson are great weapons, Najee Harris was the top running back in this incoming class and even Pat Freiermuth could surprise some people in his first season. The offensive line is a bit worrisome, but Trai Turner is a good signing. This defense should again be one of the best in the league. Losing Bud Dupree wasn't ideal but Alex Highsmith seems like a player ready to step up in his absence. Working off of TJ Watt and Devin Bush Jr. should help as well. One outside cornerback spot will be up for grabs in training camp, but Joe Haden, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds make up a pretty good secondary.

The Ravens will capture the AFC North crown with 11 wins, according to Sports Illustrated's Roy Larking.