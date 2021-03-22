USC Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown Slotted to Ravens in Second Round

Baltimore needs to add depth at wide receiver

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens could land several wide receivers in this year's NFL: draft.

One player being linked to the Ravens in the second round is USC's Amon Ra-St. Brown.

St. Brown, 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, finished with 41 receptions for 478 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He could be an attractive prospect for the Ravens because of his ability to play on both on the outside and inside the slot.

Several draft analysts speculate Baltimore will select St. Brown in the second round (No.58 overall) in this year's draft. His brother Equanimeous St. Brown is a wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers.

Here's a breakdown of St. Brown by Nick Falato, a draft analyst for Giants County.

St. Brown isn’t overly big and has a lean frame with thin limbs. Solid athlete for the position; he doesn’t win with pure speed or burst, but moves well laterally, has good agility, and his hips are good in and out of breaks. Good stance on the line of scrimmage and showed the ability to play inside and outside, but may be more of a slot in the NFL.

May struggle to beat press coverage at the next level - play strength is adequate in this area. He has different releases that he can win with--he fires his feet well and can chew grass in off-coverage (which is what he saw more often than not).

Only saw press coverage 148 times in college (per PFF). St. Brown isn’t very twitchy, but he’s technically sound as a route runner. He has smoothness in and out of his breaks and up the stem.

He ran a full route tree and was effective at all areas of the field. He’s quick to sink his hips and get in and out of breaks - good short-area quickness. Very precise with his route running and did well creating leverage against college defensive backs up the stem.

He is a willing blocker who brings solid play strength to that area of play. In his 2019 tape, he seemed to have a hitch off the line of scrimmage with his back-foot that appeared to be an unnecessary movement; not the biggest deal, but something that can be corrected, and wasn’t as evident in his 2020 film.

Overall, Amon-Ra St. Brown can be a quality slot receiver who has enough athletic traits, football intelligence, and route running savvy to have an impact in the NFL.

