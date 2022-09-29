Ravens and Bills Bracing for Harsh Weather for Week 4 Game

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— The Ravens and Bills are bracing for a rainy game in Baltimore on Sunday as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move up the East Coast.

The forecast is calling for light to moderate rain throughout the weekend with winds up to 20 miles per hour.

The Ravens played in the rain during the seaosn=opener at the New York Jets. The weather had no impact as Baltimore rolled to a 24-9 victory.

The Bills have dealt with another extreme. On Sunday, the temperatures in Florida reached almost 100 degrees and many of the Buffalo players labored in the 21-19 loss.

"We'll see where the weather is going," McDermott said. "I think that could be another factor as this hurricane maybe moves up the coast. We're keeping an eye on it, and so we'll just see where things go from here."

Ian is a Category 4 hurricane that landed on Florida’s Golf Coast on Wednesday.

Other Notes

Ravens newly signed outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul also has a chance to play Sunday against the Bills.

Pierre-Paul, 33, was selected by the Giants with the 15th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and he spent the first eight years of his career in New York. He was named a first-team All-Pro in his second season after finishing second in the league in tackles for loss (23.0) and fourth in the league in sacks (16.5).

Over his 12-year career, Pierre-Paul has 91.5 sacks and 603 tackles, including 122 for a loss. He also has four interceptions.

Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce tore his bicep last week against the New England Patriots and will decide in the next day or two to have season-ending surgery or play with the injury.

If Pierce opts for the surgery, rookie Travis Jones will take his spot in the starting lineup. Jones played 44% of the defensive snaps.