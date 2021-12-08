Both Ravens and Browns Boast Two of NFL's Top Rushing Attacks

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Browns have expanded on old Woody Hayes' philosphy of "three yards and a cloud of dust."

Both Baltimore and Cleveland have rushed for 1,765 yards this season. The AFC North rivals are tied for third in the NFL with 147.1 rushing yards per game and meet on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Last week, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson rushed for 55 yards and currently leads all quarterbacks with 762 rushing yards. He’s also one of five NFL players — and the only quarterback — with at least 750 rushing yards in each of the past three seasons.

Cleveland’s Nick Chubb (six) and Kareem Hunt (five) are the only pair of running-back teammates each with at least five rushing touchdowns this season.

The Browns and Chubb, who ranks fourth in the NFL with 867 rushing yards this season, will be challenged by a Baltimore defense that has allowed the NFL’s fewest rushing yards per game (84.25).

The Browns are playing consecutive games against the Ravens – Weeks 12 and 14 – sandwiched around their Week 13 bye. It’s the first time in 30 years during an NFL regular season that a team has played consecutive games against the same opponent since Seattle (then a member of the AFC West) met the San Diego Chargers in Weeks 9 and 11 of the 1991 season. Both the Seahawks and Chargers had a Week 10 bye that season.

This is will be a huge AFC North matchup.

The Ravens have some cushion but a loss could dampen their playoff standings, especially if the Bengals beat the 49ers. Baltimore is dealing with multiple injuries and has 17 players on IR.

A loss for Cleveland could knock them out of the postseason. The Ravens found a way to win in the previous meeting despite four interceptions by Lamar Jackson.

Can the Ravens find some more magic?