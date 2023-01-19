Ravens and Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman Part Ways

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Greg Roman is stepping down as the Ravens' offensive coordinator to pursue other opportunities, according to his agent.

Roman has held the position since 2019. He also served as the Ravens' offensive line assistant (2006-2007), senior offensive assistant and tight ends coach (2017), and assistant head coach and tight ends coach (2018).

"After visiting with Coach [John] Harbaugh and after huddling with my family, I have decided that now is the right time to move on from the Ravens so that I can explore new challenges and opportunities," Roman said in a statement.

Harbaugh will now begin the search for his seventh offensive coordinator in his 16 years as the head coach of the Ravens. There are 10 teams looking for new offensive coordinators — Ravens, Buccaneers, Chargers, Commanders, Titans, Rams, Jets, Patriots, Colts, and Cardinals.

Harbaugh could look to hire someone internally such as quarterbacks coach James Urban or wide receivers coach Tee Martin.

“Greg has led the development and success of a record-setting offense in Baltimore for several seasons," Harbaugh said. "He is a tremendous football coach, as well as a family man and person. Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements. He established an identity for our offense. We are grateful for Greg's great work and abilities, and we wish him and his wonderful family the utmost happiness going forward.”

This past season, Baltimore produced the NFL's No. 2 rush offense (160.0 ypg) and the league's third-best yards-per-carry average (5.17). The Ravens racked up an NFL-high 12 games with at least 150 rushing yards.

In 12 starts, quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, adding a team-high 764 rushing yards.

Including Jackson, Baltimore had four players rush for 400 or more yards — running backs J.K. Dobbins (520), Kenyan Drake (482) and RB Gus Edwards (433).

Pro Bowler Mark Andrews tallied the NFL's third-most receiving yards (847) among tight ends while scoring 5 touchdowns.