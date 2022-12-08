Ravens and Steelers Preparing for Another Slugfest

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — When the Ravens and Steelers, it's usually a black-and-blue affair.

They are two physical teams that like to set the tone with hard hits on defense.

No team has scored more than 28 points in the last eight meetings.

Seven of the last nine meetings between the Ravens and Steelers have been decided by one score.

"Well, in general, defense wins championships; defense wins games. I forgot who it was, but one of the sayings was, ‘If you can run the ball and your defense can stop the run, you have a high chance of winning the game,’" Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser said. "So, I feel like that’s just how it’s going to be this upcoming Sunday; it’s just a straight slugfest on who can control the run game and who can go out there and stop them.”

After a slow start, the Ravens are ranked 13th overall for total defense. They are No. 2 against the run (82.5 yards per game) and ninth for points allowed (19.7).

Meanwhile, the Steelers are having an uncharacteristically inconsistent year on defense.

Pittsburgh is ranked 24th overall, allowing 362.6 yards per game. The Steelers are also giving up 23.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NFL.

Nonetheless, Ravens coach John Harbaugh expects a formidable pass rush.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley Huntley can expect pressure the entire game from T.J. Watt (1.5 sacks), Alex Highsmith (10 sacks), and Cameron Heyward (five sacks).

“The pass rush, it’s always been a staple for them; it’s a trademark for the Steelers," Harbaugh said. "They bring their linebackers, their nickel is going to blitz off the edge, they’re going to bring [Terrell] Edmunds off the edge, [Minkah] Fitzpatrick shows up. All those guys are a factor in the pass rush, for sure.”