Mark Andrews Says Watkins and Bateman 'Balling Out'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been impressed with the new additions at wide receiver.

Baltimore brought in free-agent Sammy Watkins and drafted Rashod Bateman in the first round of this year's draft.

Andrews was impressed by both players through the voluntary workouts.

"Just being out there with obviously Sammy, Rashod, and a couple of the other guys, the new young guys, those guys are balling out," Andrews said. "The deep threat, the stretching the field, making plays, catching the ball, everyone is incredibly locked in. Just the whole energy around this program right now is awesome. Everyone is locked in.

"Everyone is moving on the same page and working toward the same goal. We’re trying to be the best team that we can be, and our pass game is looking really good, to be honest with you. So, I’m excited about it.

The Ravens are looking to upgrade a passing game that ranked last in the NFL last year and provide quarterback Lamar Jackson with more support.

Watkins was a highly-touted player from Clemson and was the fourth overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2014 draft. He also spent one season with the Rams (2017) before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Over 86 career games, Watkins has caught 321 passes for 4,665 yards with 33 touchdowns. He turned 28 on June 14 so he has plenty of solid football ahead of him. Watkins has the speed to get behind secondaries and does an effective job gaining yards after a reception.

Bateman, the 27th overall pick in this year's draft, has been smooth running routes and has shown good hands during the OTAs.

"Those young guys are balling out, man," Andrews said. "The older guys are taking them under their wing and showing them the ropes. So, it’s been great to see. The pass game has been looking really good, so it’s awesome.”