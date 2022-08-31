Ravens Still Have Areas to Address Despite Finalizing Roster

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Even though the Ravens finalized their final 53-man roster, more changes could be on the way.

The decision to cut Daelin Hayes, a fifth-round pick in 2021, left the Ravens shorthanded at SAM outside linebacker. Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston are the only two outside linebackers on the final roster, a situation that will have to change for depth. GM Eric DeCosta could be scanning the waiver for help or the team could bring back Steven Means or undrafted rookies Jeremiah Moon and Chuck Wiley if they create room.

Baltimore will likely place rookies David Ojabo and Charlie Kolar on injured reserve, which will create two roster spots.

Running back Tyler Badie, a rookie sixth-round pick, was also waived. He could be added to the practice squad if no other team claims him. The Ravens will use Badie's spot for Kenyan Drake, who is reportedly in Baltimore and ready to sign a deal after being cut by the Raiders.

The Ravens surprisingly carried five tight ends — Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, Isaiah Likely, Josh Oliver and Kolar, who is sidelined with a hernia. Andrews and Likely are the key pass catches, while Boyle and Oliver are used to help block; although Oliver has solid hands too. The Ravens need the depth with Kolar headed to IR and uncertainly surrounding Boyle, who missed parts of the past two seasons with a devastating leg injury. The Ravens probably liked to ease Boyle into the lineup, hence the addition of Oliver.