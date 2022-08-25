Former Ravens Owner Art Modell Denied Hall of Fame Bid ... Again

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Former Ravens owner Art Modell was denied a bid to the Pro Football Hall of Fame again.

Modell was being considered on the coach/contributor list for next year's induction. However, he didn't make the cut. The voters opted for former Chargers head coach Don Coryell as a finalist.

Modell's place in the Hall has been jeopardized for his decision to move the Cleveland Browns to Baltimore in 1996.

Even though Cleveland was awarded a new franchise and Modell left the name "Browns," the team colors and history, bad feelings still linger.

Modell has the credentials to be enshrined.

He spent 43 years in the NFL as the owner of the Browns (1961-1995) and the Ravens (1996-2003). Modell directed teams that produced 28 winning seasons, 28 playoff games, two NFL Championships (1964 and 2000), three other appearances in NFL title contests (1965, 1968, and 1969), and four visits (1986, 1987, 1989, and 2000) to AFC Championships.

He was also vital in launching Monday Night Football, and Modell chaired the NFL's Television Committee for 31 years. He was the only elected NFL president (1967-69) and he was Chairman of the Owners' Labor Committee, which negotiated the NFL's first collective bargaining unit with the players.

Modell donated and raised millions for many civic and charitable causes throughout his career. He served on multiple civic, educational, and charitable boards.

The Patricia and Arthur Modell Performing Arts Center in Baltimore bears his name because of his contributions.

Modell died Sept. 6, 2012, of natural causes at Johns Hopkins Hospital at the age of 87.