Ravens Will Take Advantage of Rashod Bateman's Versatility

Rookie first-round pick ready to make immediate impact.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Wide receiver Rashod Bateman has the potential to add a new dimension to the Ravens' offense.

The rookie first-round pick from Minnesota has the versatility to line up multiple ways to exploit matchups. 

Bateman is already embracing that role.

"I feel like I’m an all-around receiver," Bateman said. "I proved that I can play in the inside, I can play in the slot. At the same time, I just want to be what’s best for him [and] what’s best for the team. So, whatever position that may be, I’m just happy to fill that role.”

Bateman is one of the most productive wide receivers in the history of Minnesota. 

He caught at least one pass in all 31 games he appeared and had 147 receptions for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns — fifth in school history. He also recorded ten 100‐yard receiving games — fourth in school history.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is looking forward to Bateman boosting a passing attack that languished at the bottom of the NFL last season. 

"I think to categorize him as an X, or a Z, or an inside receiver, or an outside receiver is a bit shortsighted," Roman said. "So, we’re going to teach the system. He’s going to be able to play inside and out for us. I think his productivity since he got to college has been, and really, in high school as well … He’s been productive every single year he’s played. He’s been reliable, available, healthy and pretty vibrant when you really look at the production he’s had. He does really a lot of things well, and that’s hard to find." 

Bateman is also excited about playing with quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are stocked with young talent on offense. 

“I’m looking forward to playing with Lamar," Bateman said. "I’ve seen the offense over the past years. I’m excited what this offense can do. I’m just happy to be a part of this offense. I feel like it’s very explosive. I just feel like we can continue to go to higher heights.”

